Pharming Group to participate in May investor conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, May 20, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conference in the month of May:

  • H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ, New York, May 20, 2024
    Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications will present on Monday, May 20 at 09:30 EDT/15:30 CET.

For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics that are in clinical development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl


