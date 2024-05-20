Water and Sanitation on launch of Babanango/Inhlengile Spring Water Project

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu says the Department of Water and Sanitation is in process of transforming water spewing from a natural spring in Babanango to a quality drinkable water that will benefit more than 250 000 households of Zululand and Umzinyathi District municipalities. The Minister said this was part of the department’s effort to diversify South Africa's water resource mix for water security.

Minister Mchunu launched the Babanango/Inhlengile Spring Water Project on 16 May 2024 in Babanango in Ulundi Local Municipality, in the Zululand District.

The community of Inhlengile, under Inkosi Mahlobo Ntobela discovered the water springs that were always gushing water and developed a makeshift infrastructure that was assisting in augmenting water to their area. The community of Inhlengile had experienced sporadic water supply from their taps and water supply shortage was always a challenge.

This prompted their traditional leader, Inkosi Mahlobo Ntobela to request DWS for an intervention on the discovered water springs. The Department conducted scientific tests on the spring water which revealed that the spring water contained elements that were not suitable for human consumption.

DWS then appointed uMngeni-uThukela Water as the Implementing Agent to upgrade the spring water project initiated by the community. A contractor was appointed by the water entity which has commenced with construction work to improve the quality of the spring water. The project, Babanango/Inhlengile Water project is now at 70% complete and will produce about 0.5 megalitres of purified water from the spring to benefit the communities of the two districts.

Part of the work includes the construction of a water treatment works and a packaging plant which will purify the spring water to be able to provide clean drinking water supply complies with SANS 241.

From the water treatment works and the packing plant, purified water will then be transferred by a 6 kilometres pipeline to a 500-kilolitre water storage tank, which will supply freshwater to the communities.

The communities of the two districts are expected to receive freshwater supply harvested from the natural springs by end of July this year.

Minister Mchunu said the project will bring a much-needed relief of water supply not only to the area of Inhlengile in Babanango, but also to the communities in both the Zululand and uMzinyathi District Municipalities. He said the water resource project is more sustainable in that it will be more reliable than water supply by means of water tankering as well as from the boreholes.

“This is part of our core business of water resource management because water that is received from the natural spring in this area will be processed to the required standards. It is our duty as the Department of Water and Sanitation to develop and maintain such resources so that they benefit the people and the generations to come. As the Department we are also advancing the Sustainable Development Goal 6 established by the United Nations General Assembly Iin ensuring that we achieve provide clean water and sanitation for all,” said Minister Mchunu.

