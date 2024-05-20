Mineral Resources and Energy participates at Enlit Africa Conference 2024, 21 May

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) will participate at the 2024 edition of Enlit Africa Conference taking place from 21 - 23 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Convened under the theme: "Less talk, more action: Catalysing a sustainable transition," the three-day conference is an inclusive end-to-end industry gathering that addresses every aspect of Africa's energy transition, acknowledging the role of traditional generation technologies and lighting the spark that will fuel the change required to secure the energy industry and our planet.

Experts from the DMRE, including Director General Mr. Jacob Mbele, will participate in different panel discussions that will focus on pertinent matters such as the reflection on the African energy landscape; unpacking the scope of South Africa's new Integrated Resource Plan; exploring South Africa's gas-powered generation plans; and mobilising funding for a nuclear build programme.

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend and cover the sessions wherein the DMRE will be represented as per the conference programme. The official opening of the conference as per the details below:

Date: Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: CTICC Cape Town

To RSVP, contact Mr Solomon Phetla on 083 650 4395 / Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:

mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Mr. Makhosonke Buthelezi

Cell: 082 359 5584

