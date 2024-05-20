Solomon Islands participate at 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia

Solomon Islands officials attends and participates at the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, Indonesia.

With the theme: “Water for shared Prosperity” the forum will consist of three processes: political, Thematic and Regional.

Focusing on the political processes, Heads of States/Governments, ministers, senior government officials will base their discussion on a key objective, that is to provide policy makers with solutions, innovations, and joint actions to improve management of water.

Ministerial meeting will focus on sharing knowledge and experiences, policy formulation, fostering of collaboration and promotion of effective water governance at national and international level.

This ministerial segment will also highlight the Water Forum’s Sub Theme:

Water Safety and Prosperity

Water for Humans and Nature

Disaster risk Reduction and Management

Cooperation, Governance and Hydro Diplomacy

Sustainable Water Finance

Knowledge and Innovation

At the 10th World Water Forum kick-off pre-assembly meetings and deliberations, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr JOKO WIDODO welcomes member delegates to the 10th World Water Forum, which commenced from 19th to 21st May 2024, in Bali, Indonesia.

The President highlighted that Water Resource have become an urgent global issue, concurrently with the rise of population, food production, and industrial development. On the other hand, the availability of quality and sustainable water and sanitation has become increasingly difficult due to environmental degradation and climate change.

Solomon Islands delegation is headed by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Dr Christopher Vehe and Director Water Resources Mr. Richard Molea attended as a delegate.

They are expected to participate in the Ministerial and High-Level Meeting.

ENDS///