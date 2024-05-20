LifeStraw Launches LifeStraw Sip, The World's First Reusable Stainless Steel Water Filter Straw
BALTIMORE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeStraw Sip - a Slim, Portable Stainless Steel Straw Capable of Removing Microplastics, Bacteria and Parasites from Drinking Water - is the Latest Game-Changer from the Brand Behind the World's Most Iconic Water Filter.
LifeStraw Sip is the world's first reusable stainless steel water filter straw engineered to remove microplastics, bacteria, and parasites from drinking water.
LifeStraw, a public health B Corp on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, proudly unveils its latest water filtration innovation: the LifeStraw Sip. Designed to provide high-performance filtration on the go, the LifeStraw Sip is the world's first reusable stainless steel water filter straw engineered to remove microplastics, bacteria, and parasites from drinking water.
The innovation in technology and compact design comes via a novel high-flow microfilter membrane, which enables easy sipping with exceptional filtration, all packed within a small format stainless steel straw, ensuring users can sip confidently while traveling or away from home. Crafted from premium-quality materials, including stainless steel and silicone, the LifeStraw Sip promises durability and reliability for up to 1,000 liters and also includes a premium leak-proof carry case.
"At LifeStraw, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change and are inspired by the challenge of bringing together design, powerful technology and social impact in a tangible and meaningful way," says LifeStraw CEO Alison Hill. "We started as a humanitarian organization with a collective effort to eradicate Guinea worm disease in partnership with the Carter Center in 1994 and today, our powerful water filtration technology prevents many of the most harmful waterborne diseases. The LifeStraw Sip is our latest innovation designed to empower individuals to enjoy clean, safe water wherever their adventures take them while their purchase directly supports our work to bring equitable access to safe drinking water across North America and globally."
Designed for simplicity and portability, the LifeStraw Sip measures just 10 inches in length and weighs a mere 3 ounces. It comes with a premium leak-proof carry case, ensuring you can take it wherever you roam. Perfect for travelers who prioritize sustainability, eco-friendliness, and health-conscious living, the LifeStraw Sip is more than just a water filter - with every LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives safe water for an entire school year.
LifeStraw Sip Key Features:
+ Removes Microplastics: the microfilter removes 99.999% of microplastics, as well as particles, dirt, and cloudiness.
+ Filters Bacteria and Parasites: protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E. coli + Salmonella) and 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium).
+ Reusable and Long Lasting: the filter lasts up to 1,000 liters – over a year of daily use. It's your sustainable solution to single-use plastic bottles, even during international travel!
+ Premium Materials and Includes Carry Case: The Sip features a high-quality stainless steel straw with a silicone mouthpiece and a premium leak-proof carry case for portability and protection.
+ Compact and Portable: Slim and lightweight (less than 3 ounces), the filter straw and included carry case easily fit into your bag, making it a must-have travel companion. Enjoy safe water on the go without the hassle of carrying bulky filtration devices.
+ User-Friendly: No batteries or electrical outlets are required; simply sip through the straw and let the filter work its magic. It's the hassle-free way to access safe drinking water on the go.
+ LifeStraw is proud to be a B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand, committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
+ Every Purchase Has Impact: For every LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives safe drinking water for a year.
+ Use Cases: Travel straw, reusable straw, drinking straw, portable water filter straw, travel water filter, water filter straw, reusable stainless steel straw.
LifeStraw Sip Product Specifications:
+ Membrane microfilter protects against 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness
+ Meets US EPA & NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasites
+ Membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 L | pore size: 0.2 microns
+ Weight (straw only): 1.8 oz
+ Weight (straw + carry case): 3.1 oz
+ Straw length: 10 in
+ Carry case dimensions: 10.125 in x 0.87 in
+ BPA-free, FDA-approved, premium stainless steel + silicone materials
+ Includes: individual carry case
The LifeStraw Sip is now available for consumer purchase via www.lifestraw.com at $34.95 for one or $89.95 for a three-pack. Images available HERE.
To learn more about LifeStraw's dedication to providing equitable access to safe drinking water worldwide, visit www.lifestraw.com and explore its 2023 Responsibility Report.
About LifeStraw
The original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005. LifeStraw's Guinea worm filter has also been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw creates water filter products for disaster relief and humanitarian efforts, pitchers and dispensers to prevent tap water contamination in the home, water filter bottles for everyday use and travel and lightweight filtration products for outdoor adventurers. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company is also a Climate Neutral certified B Corp. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe, and online at www.lifestraw.com. Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.
###
Media Contact
JAM Collective
lifestraw@jamcollective.net