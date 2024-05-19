TAIWAN, May 19 - President Tsai meets Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine

President Tsai meets Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine

On the afternoon of May 19, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by President Hilda C. Heine of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and her husband. In remarks, President Tsai expressed appreciation to the government of the Marshall Islands for frequently speaking up for Taiwan at international venues and supporting Taiwan’s international participation. The president said she looks forward to deepened cooperation between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands in areas such as infrastructure, public health, agricultural technology, and energy transition to advance the well-being of both our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

I would like to start by congratulating President Heine on once again being elected president this January. And thank you for leading a delegation to Taiwan to attend the inauguration. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend a warm welcome.

President Heine, you have always been a good friend of Taiwan. During your prior term as president, you made three visits between 2016 and 2019. And when I visited the Marshall Islands in 2017 and 2019, I received great hospitality.

Over the years, cooperation between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands in areas such as infrastructure, public health, agricultural technology, and energy transition has continued to deepen. In 2019, President Heine and I witnessed the signing of an MOU to establish a revolving fund for small business loans to women. The initiative has continued to create a more conducive environment for enterprising Marshallese women.

I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the government of the Marshall Islands for frequently speaking up for Taiwan at international venues. Thank you for urging the international community to recognize Taiwan’s ability to contribute to the world. I would also like to thank the Nitijela (parliament) for passing two subsequent resolutions last month in support of Taiwan’s international participation and further deepening diplomatic relations between our countries. Looking ahead, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands will continue to jointly contribute to the prosperity and progress of the Indo-Pacific region.

In closing, I once again welcome President Heine and her delegation to Taiwan. I hope this visit further deepens your understanding of Taiwan and paves the way for close cooperation with the new administration to advance the well-being of both our peoples.

President Heine then delivered remarks, first conveying to President Tsai as a very good friend the Marshallese greeting iakwe from the people of the Marshall Islands to the people and government of Taiwan. For nearly 26 years, she said, the Marshall Islands and Taiwan have enjoyed a strong and fruitful relationship.

President Heine said that as an important ally and good friend, she is proud of what the Marshall Islands has achieved together with Taiwan in promoting and strengthening our shared values, democratic principles, and respect for human rights. She said it is indeed an honor to have worked so closely with President Tsai on many rewarding endeavors, including women’s empowerment, education, and health, among others.

President Heine emphasized that President Tsai is leaving her post after eight years of successful and exemplary work for the people of Taiwan and the region. She then assured that the Marshall Islands will remain a staunch ally and continue to voice loud support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations and related mechanisms, including the World Health Organization.

The delegation also included Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Ambassador of the Marshall Islands to Taiwan Anjanette Kattil.