World's number 1 in chat sticker IPs collaborates with Google Play's Best Pick Up & Play Game of the Year

Claw Stars Collaborates with Usagyuuun for some fun in space!

IP crossover event between the world's number 1 in chat sticker IPs with over 6 billion downloads and Google Play's Best Pick Up & Play Game of the Year.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minto and Appxplore (iCandy) are set to run a collaborative event that brings the iconic Usagyuuun character, instantly recognizable from its internationally popular stickers used in messaging apps across the globe, to the highly successful mobile game Claw Stars, Google Play's Best Pick Up & Play Game of 2021.

Minto is a leader in character IPs with over 6 billion downloads worldwide, with this latest crossover with the social game Claw Stars standing out as their first ever game collaboration for one of their leading IPs Usagyuuun. Claw Stars is an award-winning mobile game developed by Appxplore (iCandy) that combines the claw machine concept with the fun of collectibles into a social multiplayer game that is enjoyed by millions.

With games that have garnered over 40 million downloads, Appxplore's rich experience in game development synergizes perfectly with the ubiquitous presence of Usagyuuun, which has over 570 million downloads globally. The highlight of this collaboration will be the unique inclusion of the Usagyuuun character within the game. Players will be able to navigate their way across planets in Claw Stars’ fun claw game adventure playing as Usagyuuun with their friends. To further leverage the social and whimsical nature of the IP, Claw Stars will also be introducing a set of adorably funny Usagyuuun stickers that players will be able to use in their multiplayer Squadron chat.

Lim Jenn Yu, the CCO of Appxplore who heads the development of Claw Stars, said that he has always seen the greater potential of the IP through collaboration and merchandising.

“Usagyuuun fits perfectly into the Claw Stars universe and resonates with fans of both IPs, we believe this crossover will be able to increase our retention and download volume by at least 20%.”

Lim added: “We foresee huge fan interaction with this crossover event that will spur further expansion and growth of the fanbase. I believe this is just the first step towards more long-term collaborations with Minto and possibly introducing new IPs across our games.”

The crossover event is set to come in the next few months. Meanwhile, players can get a head start by hopping into Claw Stars and making their preparations for some Usagyuuun shenanigans in space!

Claw Stars is available on both iOS and Android.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appxplore.clawstars

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/claw-stars/id1515886813

About Minto

Minto is a company that was born on January 4, 2022, through the merger of wwwaap Inc., which boasts the No. 1 track record in social media marketing utilizing anime and manga, and Quon Inc., which holds the world's No. 1 record in character stamp downloads and produces IP in the NFT/metaverse domain. The company aims to be a global leader in the NFT/metaverse field and a leading producer of IP. Going forward, Minto will leverage the strengths of the two companies to create a creator economy for manga and anime creators and continue to increase the amount of content reaching the world.

About Appxplore

Appxplore (iCandy) Sdn Bhd is an award-winning mobile game development company that has successfully expanded its scope into Web3 gaming. The company specializes in creating casual and hyper-casual games that are available on all major mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, and blockchain technologies. Appxplore titles have a strong track record of success that has garnered over 40 million downloads and positive reviews from players and critics alike, including Google Play’s Best Game of the Year awards and other recognitions. The company's first game, "Lightopus," was the first game in Malaysia to be featured on the Apple App Store in 2012.

About iCandy Interactive Limited

iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) is an award-winning, publicly traded video games company that has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2016.

With headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and offices across South East Asia and Germany, iCandy is one of the largest independent game developers in the region, with more than 650 full-time game developers, artists, and engineers, and has delivered more than 350 mobile, console, PC, and Web3 titles. The Company has worked with some of the biggest names in the business on some of the most widely known titles and iconic franchises in video games history. For more information, please visit https://icandy.io/.