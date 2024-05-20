Motion Sensor Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.73% to reach US$8.975 million by 2029
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the motion sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$8.975 million by 2029.
Movement sensors are used to detect movement within their field of view by utilizing infrared radiation, ultrasonic waves, microwave signals, or other natural variables. There are different types, like passive infrared (PIR) sensors, ultrasonic sensors, microwave sensors, and dual-technology sensors. These sensors are utilized in security systems, automatic lighting, and inhabitance detection frameworks to preserve energy and decrease unnecessary utilization. They are commonly employed in security frameworks, automatic lighting, and inhabitance detection frameworks.
There has been a rise in demand for motion sensors in smart homes due to their integration into lighting infrastructure, security cameras, and indoor regulators. The selection of IoT innovation is driving this demand, empowering real-time observing and inaccessible control. Progressions in sensor innovation technology, like MEMS sensors, LiDAR, and 3D movement tracking, have extended the capabilities of motion sensing innovation. Security and safety concerns have accompanied to the expanded deployment of surveillance frameworks, get-to-control systems, and intruder detection frameworks. Further, movement sensors are also utilized in energy management frameworks and green building activities to advance effectiveness.
The market is expanding due to numerous product launches, and advancements in technology, for example, in November 2023, IKEA introduced three affordable smart sensors, VALLHORN, PARASOL, and BADRING, for remote home monitoring, motion detection, and control. These sensors provide customers with a sense of control and comfort, enabling them to stay connected to their homes. Similarly, in October 2022, Bosch introduced the BMI323 motion sensor, a cost-effective Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that offers high accuracy and power efficiency for various consumer use cases, simplifying product development and creating new opportunities for IMUs in diverse consumer applications.
Based on type, the motion sensor market is partitioned into infrared, microwave, ultrasonic, and others. Infrared (IR) sensors are anticipated to proceed to rule the motion sensor industry due to their broad selection and capacity to identify human movement. With the rise of smart homes and building mechanization frameworks, they are perfect for inhabitance detection and vitality administration. Technological advancements in sensitivity, extension, control utilization, and integration capabilities have made infrared sensors more appealing for different applications. They are cost-effective, making them a well-known choice across different businesses and applications, adjusting execution, economics, and unwavering quality.
Based on application, the motion sensor market is classified into healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The market is anticipated to develop altogether within the consumer electronics segments due to the increasing requirements for smart devices with motion sensors, like tablets, smartphones, laptops, and wearables. These gadgets are significant for screen orientation detection, signal or gesture recognition, movement tracking, and gaming. The development of IoT and smart domestic innovation is additionally driving the selection of motion sensors in smart home machines, security cameras, lighting frameworks, and indoor regulators. Innovative advancements in motion sensor application technology, like progressed precision and smaller form variables, are upgrading utilization in the consumer electronics industry. The nonstop development and competition within the industry are anticipated to support the demand for motion sensors in the year ahead.
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a noteworthy share within the market of motion sensor amid the anticipated period owing to a few major factors. The Asia Pacific area is encountering quick urbanization and industrialization, driving to expanded demand for smart frameworks, robotization, and IoT-enabled gadgets. Motion sensors are significant in smart city activities, industrial mechanization, and building administration frameworks. The increasing number of customers in the electronics industry and vehicle industry are driving market expansion, with major producers and a rising population of the middle class. Government activities and investments are driving the sending of movement sensor-enabled arrangements in transportation, healthcare, power plant management, and public security. Asia Pacific nations, especially China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, are driving innovative technological progressions in sensor innovation, semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics device generation.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the motion sensor market, that have been covered are Honeywell International Inc. (AlliedSignal), Robert Bosh GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., TE Connectivity, Sensta Technologies Inc., and Microchip Technology Inc.
The market analytics report segments the motion sensor market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Infrared
o Ultrasonic
o Microwave
o Others
• BY APPLICATION
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
