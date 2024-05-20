Kraft Paper Market is projected to surpass US$3.044 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.85%
The kraft paper market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% from US$2.337 billion in 2022 to US$3.044 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the kraft paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$3.044 billion by 2029.
Due to its superior tear resistance quality and ongoing innovations in design and decoration, customers are demanding saturated kraft paper for laminated countertops, flooring, and other furniture, as the demand for customised products continues to rise.
The producers are developing a wide variety of goods in a redesigned quality. To make kraft papers, Manufacturers use premium raw materials. These are made environmentally friendly using natural colours and tree pulp in the schools' art and craft programs. For instance, Mondi Paper Bags purchased the paper bag converting lines from National Bag and Egypt Sack, both subsidiaries of Lafarge Cement Egypt, Egypt's largest cement producer, in April 2022. With the addition of the new production lines, Mondi will be able to produce 150–180 million more bags a year and consolidate its market position.
Additionally, the production of cardboard and corrugated boxes for industrial packaging uses Kraft paper, which is expected to drive the market for Kraft paper during the forecast period.
Customers are starting to favour more environmentally friendly products. These days, kraft paper is used for packaging because it has no adverse effects on the environment. Chemical pulp created during the kraft process is used to make kraft paper. Compared to pulp created by other pulping techniques, kraft pulp is stronger. When wood is pulped, most of the lignin that was initially in it is removed.
The global kraft paper market, by type, is divided into five types- natural kraft paper, bleached kraft paper, printed kraft paper, recycled kraft paper, and others. Natural kraft paper has exceptional strength and tear resistance due to the fact that a majority of its natural fibres are sustained during kraft pulping. Because of this, it is employed in various uses such as shipping and packaging thereby boosting kraft paper market worth.
The global kraft paper market, by application, is divided into five types- corrugated boxes, shopping bags, cartons, envelopes, and others. The corrugated boxes segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Since kraft papers are very important for shielding and wrapping diverse items. Moreover, their demand has increased basically because they assume different forms, sizes and weights; besides this, they can be branded using various printing methods. In addition, the sustainable nature of corrugated boxes is one key factor in how they have come to dominate most markets.
The global kraft paper market, by end-users, is divided into six types- food & beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, and others. The demand for food & beverages is high as the degree of grease, moisture, and oil resistance found in kraft paper contributes to the preservation of food products during storage and transit. Additionally, it's a great option for packaging canned foods, baked goods, snacks, and confections.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global kraft paper market during the forecasted period. Strong industrialization urbanization and manufacturing are the main factors defining the market's economic dynamism and reason for its growth. In addition, rapidly expanding sectors like e-commerce retail and consumer goods rely significantly on kraft paper due to its durability environmental friendliness, and versatility.
The research includes several key players from the global kraft paper market, such as WestRock Company , Paswara Group, Mondi Group, Natron-Hayat (Kastamonu Entegre), Canfor Corporation, BillerudKorsnas, Smurfit Kappa Group, Gascogne Papier (a division of Gascogne group), Georgia Pacific LLC (Kocha Industries), and Nordic Paper.
The market analytics report segments the global kraft paper market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Natural Kraft Paper
o Bleached Kraft Paper
o Printed Kraft Paper
o Recycled Kraft Paper
o Others
• By Application
o Corrugated Boxes
o Shopping Bags
o Cartons
o Envelopes
o Others
• By End-User
o Food & Beverage
o Electronics
o Pharmaceuticals
o Cosmetics
o Construction
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
• Companies Mentioned:
• WestRock Company
• Paswara Group
• Mondi Group
• Natron-Hayat (Kastamonu Entegre)
• Canfor Corporation
• BillerudKorsnas
• Smurfit Kappa Group
• Gascogne Papier (a division of Gascogne group)
• Georgia Pacific LLC (Kocha Industries)
• Nordic Paper
