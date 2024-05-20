China expresses deep concern over the “hard landing” of the helicopter carrying President Raisi and wishes for the safety of the president and the others aboard. China is closely following the situation and ready to provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran’s rescue effort.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the “Hard Landing” of the Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
