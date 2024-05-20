Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,002 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the “Hard Landing” of the Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

China expresses deep concern over the “hard landing” of the helicopter carrying President Raisi and wishes for the safety of the president and the others aboard. China is closely following the situation and ready to provide all necessary support and assistance for Iran’s rescue effort.

You just read:

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the “Hard Landing” of the Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more