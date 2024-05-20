IMEE: PRESIDENTIAL PROCLAMATION WILL MEND 29-YEAR SOCIALIZED HOUSING DELAY IN LUPANG ARENDA

Senator Imee Marcos sought to speed up a Presidential proclamation reserving 171 hectares of public land, known as Lupang Arenda in Taytay, Rizal, for socialized housing.

Almost 29 years have passed since the first presidential proclamation set aside public land to develop low-cost and medium-rise housing for informal settlers living in Lupang Arenda and along the Pasig River.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, filed Senate Resolution 900 to inquire into the "unreasonable delay" in issuing a Presidential proclamation despite the completed staff work of a Pre-Proclamation Committee in 2018.

The Housing and Urban Development Coordination Council (HUDCC), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and National Housing Authority (NHA) led the Pre-Proclamation Committee.

"Panahon na para tuldukan ang masalimuot na kwento ukol sa mga proklamasyon para sa pabahay ng mga informal settlers," the senator declared.

(It's time to resolve the complex story of proclamations for housing informal settlers.)

In 1995, then President Fidel Ramos issued Proclamation 704 to set aside 80 hectares of land for informal settlers along the Pasig River and poor families in Taytay, Rizal.

Eleven years later, then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo issued Proclamation 1160 granting 20 parcels of land for urban poor families in the Manggahan Flood Complex and homeless employees of the Rizal provincial government.

However, in the aftermath of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, Macapagal-Arroyo revoked both proclamations amid fears of obstructing the Napindan River - a tributary of the Pasig River - and causing severe floods and loss of lives.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte restored Proclamation 704 through Executive Order 93 in 2019, but as of March 2022, only 41 certificates of land ownership had been distributed to informal settlers occupying 2.1 hectares of land in Lupang Arenda.

In September last year, the DENR had yet to provide the clearance required before the entire Lupang Arenda could be proclaimed a public housing area.

Senator Marcos noted that San Miguel Corporation's decision last March to cancel its Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) project has eased concerns about environmental degradation, flooding, earthquake risks, reduced river flow, and the interruption of duck raisers' livelihood along the Napindan River.

"Tens of thousands of informal settlers' households await a conclusive Presidential proclamation on Lupang Arenda. It would bring the government closer to its target of building one million housing units each year, as promised," she said.

IMEE: PRESIDENTIAL PROCLAMATION AAYUSIN ANG 29-TAONG PAGKAANTALA SA PABAHAY PARA SA MAHIHIRAP SA LUPANG ARENDA

Pinamamadali ni Senador Imee Marcos ang paglabas ng Presidential proclamation na naglalaan sa 171 ektaryang pampublikong lupain, na kilalang Lupang Arenda sa Taytay, Rizal, para sa socialized housing o pabahay sa mga mahihirap.

Halos 29 na taon na ang naklipas mula nang maipasa ang unang Presidential proclamation na naglalaan sa isang pampublikong lupain para gawing low-cost at medium-rise housing para sa mga informal settler sa loob ng Lupang Arenda at kahabaan ng Ilog Pasig.

Inihain ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, ang Senate Resolution 900 para alamin ang hindi makatwirang pagkakaantala sa pag-iisyu ng Presidential proclamation, kahit pa nakumpleto na ang trabaho ng isang Pre-Proclamation Committee noong 2018.

Pinamumunuan ng Housing at Urban Development Coordination Council (HUDCC), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). at National Housing Authority (NHA) ang naturang Pre-Proclamation Committee.

"Panahon na para tuldukan ang masalimuot na kwento ukol sa mga proklamasyon para sa pabahay ng mga informal settlers," deklarasyon ng senadora.

Matatandaan na noong 1995, inisyu ni Pangulong Fidel Ramos ang Proclamation 704 para ilaan ang 80 ektaryang lupain para sa mga informal settler na nakatira sa kahabaan ng Pasig River at mahihirap na mga pamilyang nasa Taytay, Rizal.

Makalipas naman ang 11 taon, nag-isyu si dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo ng Proclamation 1160 para sa 20 parcel ng lupa ng mga mahihirap sa Manggahan Flood Complex at sa mga walang bahay na mga empleyado ng Rizal provincial government.

Pero pagkatapos ng pananalasa ng bagyong Ondoy noong 2009, binawi naman ni Arroyo ang parehong proklamasyon sa gitna ng pangamba na makasagabal sa Ilog Napindan - isang sanga ng Ilog Pasig - at magdulot ng malalang pagbaha at pagkamatay.

Gayunman, ibinalik ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Proklamasyon 704 sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order 93 noong 2019, pero hanggang Marso 2022, 41 lamang na certificate ng land ownership ang naipamahagi sa mga informal settlers na umookupa sa 2.1 ektarya sa Lupang Arenda.

Noong Setyembre ng nakaraang taon, hindi pa nagbibigay ng pahintulot o kinakailang clearance ang DENR bago maiproklama ang buong Lupang Arenda bilang isang lugar ng pampublikong pabahay.

Binanggit naman ni Senador Marcos na ang desisyon ng San Miguel Corporation noong Marso na kanselahin ang proyektong Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) ay nakapagpabawas ng pangamba sa pagkasira ng kalikasan, pagbaha, panganib ng lindol, pagbaba ng daloy ng ilog, at pagkaantala sa kabuhayan ng "duck raisers" o mga nag-aalaga ng pato sa Napindan River.

"Libu-libong mga sambahayan ng mga informal settlers ang naghihintay sa tiyak na Presidential Proclamation hinggil sa Lupang Arenda. Ito ang magbibigay-daan sa naipangakong target ng pamahalaan na magtayo ng isang milyong bahay bawat taon," ani Marcos.