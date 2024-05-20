Medellin to Host 9th SCAPET Series - Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America Conference on 11-12 June 2024
Major Companies to Convene in Medellin on June 11-12, 2024, for CMT's 9th SCAPET Series - Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America Conference
With our esteemed sponsors, supporting bodies, and an impressive panel of speakers, attendees will gain invaluable insights and foster crucial industry connections.”MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th SCAPET Series - Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America conference will take place in Medellin, Colombia, from June 11-12, 2024. This premier event brings together industry leaders, major companies, and experts to discuss the latest trends and advancements in circular plastics packaging. With a significant line-up of key sponsors, supporting organizations, and notable speakers, the conference promises to be a hub of innovation and meeting point for the who’s who in the plastics value chain.
The event is proudly sponsored by Alpek Polyester and EREMA. These organizations, along with the support of prominent industry bodies like Acoplasticos, Asociacion Nacional de Industrias del Plastico AC (ANIPAC), Asociacion Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje AC (AMEE), and Asociacion Nacional de Empresarios de Colombia (ANDI), underscore the conference's importance and relevance.
Key Speakers addressing the conference are:
• Ana Arabia Zuniga, Head of Sustainability, Darnel Group
• Dr. Lea Eggemann, Project Manager & Sustainability Consultant, Meo Carbon Solutions
• Carlos Mauricio Torres, Circular Economy Director, Esenttia
• Daniel Mitchell, President, Acoplasticos
• Jose Ignacio Parada da Fonseca, CEO & Founder, BioElements
• Martha Ruby Falla Gonzalez, Director of Sustainability, Postobon
• Fernando Rosas García, Commercial Director, Alpek Polyester
• Gabriel Fonzo Cruzat, CEO, Integrity
• Julian Coymat, Managing Director, Polyrec SAS
• Pablo Marin Agudelo, Quality Manager, Enka de Colombia
• Francisco Jesús Alvarez Razo, Senior Specialist Strategy and Energy Transition - Chemicals Consulting, S&P Global
• Luz Elena Aristizábal Alviar, Familia Foundation Lead / Communications Consumer Goods Americas, Grupo Familia (an Essity company)
• Ederson Sotini, Application Sales Consultant – Bottle, Latin America, EREMA
• Carlos Lotero, Houston Operations Manager, Custom Polymers
• Felipe Belalcázar Velasco, Innovation & Strategy Deputy Manager, ANDI – Visión 3030
• Alejandra Sánchez, Planning Manager, TTA (Tecnologia Textil Avanzada)
Featured Topics include:
o Overview of Plastics Regulation: Including implementation of SUP Directive & plastics tax in Colombia.
o Update on UN Global Plastics Treaty: Implications for the plastics industry.
o Global Polymers Market Outlook: Trends, trade flows, and forecasts for PET and Polyolefins.
o Closing the Loop on Packaging: Securing recycled raw materials to meet 2025 commitments.
o PET Overview and Projections: Market trends and future outlooks.
o 100% RPET Thermoform Packaging Markets: Innovations and trends in South America.
o Circular Polyolefins Markets: Demand/supply outlook and advancements in recycling.
o Certification of the Supply Chain: Integration of circular raw materials and regulatory developments.
o Advances in Eco-Design: Innovations in PET packaging production.
o Inclusive Circularity: Strengthening the recycled plastics supply chain.
o Post-Consumer Bottles Recycling in Guatemala: Expansion and infrastructure improvements.
o Packaging Market Outlook: Innovations to meet consumer needs in Colombia and the region.
o Innovative Recycling Solutions: Closing the loop on flexible packaging.
o Potential of Bioplastics: Market outlook and end-of-life options.
o Implementation of Ecodesign Guidelines: From the EPR - Visión 3030 perspective in Colombia.
o Verification & Traceability: Ensuring recycled content in plastics products.
CMT, the organizer of the 2-day conference shared that "This year's SCAPET Series will be a pivotal event for professionals dedicated to advancing the circular plastics economy in South & Central America," "With our esteemed sponsors, supporting bodies, and an impressive panel of speakers, attendees will gain invaluable insights and foster crucial industry connections."
To learn more about the 9th SCAPET Series and to register for the event, please visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=240509&pu=304989
huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg (outside LATAM) or tanya@cmtsp.com.sg (LATAM region) for any enquiries.
About CMT
CMT is a leading organizer of high-profile conferences and summits that foster dialogue and innovation across key sectors. Committed to driving positive change, innovation, and sustainability, CMT aims to drive progress and collaboration within the industry.
