Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymeworks, Regeneron, Jabil, and DoubleVerify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), and DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV).



Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME)

On April 1, 2024, Zymeworks disclosed that it had removed Christopher Astle (“Astle”) from the positions of Senior Vice President (“SVP”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Notably, although Zymeworks indicated that it had appointed current President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Galbraith as Interim CFO and had initiated a search for a new CFO, the Company failed to provide any reasoning for Astle’s removal as SVP and CFO.

On this news, Zymeworks’s stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.88 per share on April 1, 2024.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN)

Regeneron is the subject of a DOJ lawsuit filed on April 10, 2024. The lawsuit accuses Regeneron of failing to report millions of dollars in discounts given to drug distributors. These discounts were provided as reimbursements for credit card processing fees. As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average selling price of Regeneron's Eylea drug was inflated above the amount allowed by Medicare.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL)

On April 18, 2024, Jabil disclosed in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n April 15, 2024, Mr. Kenneth S. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of [Jabil] was placed on a paid leave pending completion of an investigation related to corporate policies." Additionally, the Company represented that "[t]he conduct that prompted this review does not relate to, and does not impact, the Company's financial statements or financial reporting."

On this news, Jabil's stock price fell $10.84 per share, or 8.36%, to close at $118.75 per share on April 19, 2024.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV)

On May 7, 2024, DoubleVerify announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, noting the Company was adjusting its “full-year 2024 guidance ranges to 17% revenue growth, and 31% adjusted EBITDA margins at the midpoints primarily due to uneven spending patterns among select large advertisers.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

