The DCRO Institute and the New York Stock Exchange Announce Joint Board Development Programs for 2024 and 2025
Following the resounding success of their joint offering this year at the New York Stock Exchange, the organizations have agreed to extend their collaboration.
Our first event with the DCRO Institute at the NYSE this past January was an overwhelming success. We’re very pleased to be working together to continue a series for our director pool.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, today announced an extension of its collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange focused on how boards can create a culture that takes risk for greater performance and will include three planned events in 2024 and 2025.
— Suzanne Brown, Senior Program Manager, NYSE Board Advisory Council
Following the resounding success of their first joint offering in January of this year at the New York Stock Exchange, the organizations have agreed to host another in-person event at the exchange in early 2025, again focused on the board’s role in the positive governance of risk-taking. In addition, the organizations are jointly developing two virtual gatherings to be held in June and October of 2024 that focus on critical issues facing boards.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to continue the development of a positive mindset around the governance of risk-taking among current and future board members at the world’s most respected stock exchange,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute.
The DCRO Institute is working with the NYSE Board Advisory Council. Established by the exchange in 2019, the council is comprised of CEOs from NYSE-listed companies who nominate board-ready candidates to address the need for diverse, inclusive leadership on public company boards. The NYSE currently has a pool of over 800 board-ready candidates and has helped place over 40 candidates on boards.
Suzanne Brown, who leads the NYSE Board Advisory Council, has been working with the DCRO Institute to launch and expand this collaboration. “Our first event with the DCRO Institute at the NYSE this past January was an overwhelming success. We’re very pleased to be working together to continue a series for our director pool on how to embrace risk governance in a positive fashion,” said Brown.
More than 150 directors and aspiring directors from the NYSE's diverse pool of board-ready candidates and Qualified Risk Directors® from the DCRO Institute are expected to participate in these events.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn