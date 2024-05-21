Nu Kreature Unveils New Song "YHWH" with Billboard Charting Soulful Singer, V. Rose
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nu Kreature is proud to announce the release of his latest single, “YHWH”, an AfroPop-style song that declares the peace, protection, joy and comfort of God in any season of life. This is a collaboration with Billboard charting soulful Christian R&B singer, V. Rose, and Afro Gospel super producer, TBabz (Tolulope Samuel Babajide) and co-producer, Gabriel “Glitzbeatz” Oredu.
About the Song:
The name YHWH appears in the Hebrew Bible, where it is used to denote the God of Israel. In the biblical narrative, YHWH reveals himself to figures such as Moses, Abraham, and the prophets as the one true God, the Creator of the universe, and the covenant God of Israel. The one true God, YHWH, is who we understand to be the one who is responsible for creation, and the one true God that came down in flesh to reconcile us to himself, as Yeshua Hamashiach (Jesus Christ). “YHWH” is a song that worships the one true God calling on Him for peace, protection, joy, and comfort. Nu Kreature invites listeners to worship and reflect on the goodness of God.
Key Themes:
● Divine Protection and Peace: "YHWH" expresses gratitude and reliance on God for providing peace and protection–finding solace and security in the Higher Power.
● Faith and Trust: The song illustrates a deep-seated faith that sustains Nu Kreature through life's trials and tribulations.
● Gratitude and Worship: The lyrics overflow with expressions of gratitude and praise towards God–recognizing God’s mercy and grace and the desire to glorify Him. This theme reinforces the idea of a personal relationship with God, characterized by reverence, thanksgiving, and devotion
Release Information:
"YHWH" is expected to be released on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on Friday, May 24, 2024. Fans can also pre-order the song on iTunes on May 22, 2024.
About Nu Kreature:
Nu Kreature is a versatile Christian hip-hop artist, whose call to minister through music was discovered as he left behind agnosticism to a true belief in God. Most recently, Nu Kreature has grown a social media presence and has increased his listenership across digital music platforms expeditiously–working with Grammy Award winning engineers, and producers across various genres. Nu Kreature continues to push the boundaries of musical expression and ministering through music while exploring themes of sin, God’s favor and mercy, and encouraging believers in the faith.
Listen to Nu Kreature Now:
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@NuKreatureMusic
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1N9lnaOASkmVud8Wcs72sz?si=j2InwWFzR4mqcIq2HUk7Ww
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/nu-kreature/1177527156
Amazon Music:
https://www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B01N0XY6AL/nu-kreature?ASIN=B01N0XY6AL
Additional Notes:
“YHWH” features the Billboard charting soulful Christian R&B vocalist, V. Rose, and was produced by Afro Gospel producer TBabz (Tolulope Babajide), who has worked with Billboard/Stellar Award winning artist Travis Greene, Grammy Award winning artist Da’T.R.U.T.H., Dove Award winning artist, KB, and many other musical luminaries, and co-produced by Glitzbeatz (Gabriel Oredu), whose impressive catalog continues to grow–working with two time Annual Gospel Music Award winner and 2024 MOBO Award winner, Limoblaze, and countless others. This song was recorded at Luminous Sound by Chris “Kino” Salmeron, and mixed by Grammy Award winning engineer and Interscope Records’ newest sign-on, Francesco “Cheskob” Benvenuto.
Kenisha B.
Kenisha B.
Nu Kreature Music
booking.NuKreature@gmail.com
Nu Kreature (with V. Rose) - YHWH (Official Audio)