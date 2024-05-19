St. Albans Barracks / Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024 at 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Polly Hubbard Road, Georgia, Vermont

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Oliver Reed

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 0826 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received multiple reports of a suspicious male operating a vehicle on Polly Hubbard Road in the town of Georgia. Through investigation, Oliver Reed, 40 of Burlington, was ultimately arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Reed was also found to have regulated drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. Reed was processed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 15th, 2024, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

