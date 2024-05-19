Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin                          

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024 at 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Polly Hubbard Road, Georgia, Vermont

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Oliver Reed                                           

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 0826 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received multiple reports of a suspicious male operating a vehicle on Polly Hubbard Road in the town of Georgia. Through investigation, Oliver Reed, 40 of Burlington,  was ultimately arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Reed was also found to have regulated drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. Reed was processed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 15th, 2024, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 0830 hours       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

