St. Albans Barracks / Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs
CASE#: 24A2003287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024 at 0826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Polly Hubbard Road, Georgia, Vermont
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: Oliver Reed
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 19, 2024, at approximately 0826 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received multiple reports of a suspicious male operating a vehicle on Polly Hubbard Road in the town of Georgia. Through investigation, Oliver Reed, 40 of Burlington, was ultimately arrested for Suspicion of DUI. Reed was also found to have regulated drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. Reed was processed and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 15th, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
