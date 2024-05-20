Dances with Ancestors: A Jazzy Tribute to Resilience and Culture Through Dance
The ChoreoJoey Project earmarks its milestone 10th anniversary as a dance company with the production "Dances with Ancestors" in New York CityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChoreoJoey Project proudly presents its milestone 10th anniversary production "Dances with Ancestors", a jazz ballet directed by its founding Artistic Director Stephen Hill. Set to take place in the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in Manhattan's Upper West Side, this commemorative performance looks to captivate audiences with its innovative approach to dance and storytelling. The ballet follows the story of “Mother”, a prominent figure within the community the story outlines, told through the celebrations and perspectives of 11 cast members against the backdrop of brass band and upbeat jazz music. The night is a jubilant tribute to resilience and cultural heritage held and shared by Mother, as played by Alaynia ‘Fox’ La Porte. Celebrating the enduring legacy through a series of poignant ceremonies, the production honors the spirit of identity and ancestry while showcasing the vibrant energy of jazz dance and diasporic Caribbean cultural customs including libations, a second line, an inauguration, and homegoing.
The ChoreoJoey Project was born out of a challenge to its founder to create and present innovative, site-specific work with a network of dancers and artists. Pronounced CO-RE-AH-JOEY, the company's name is derived from the word "choreo-" and the nickname of its founder, Joey. Their first performance, AGAPE, premiered at Iglesia de Dios to a sold out Brooklyn audience June 5th, 2014. This followed up with their first evening length ballet production, The Cordials, which debuted in Brooklyn, NY in the Maroney Theater at Saint Francis College in August 2015. Since its inception in May 2014, the project has evolved into a dynamic platform that collaborates with a rotating team of artists, musicians, and dance educators to produce integrated mixed-media dance performances annually. The company has evolved and matured, moving from site specific dance and into exploring socio-political and historical themes within the African American community.
Alongside founder Joey Hill and “Mother” Alaynia Fox are a stellar cast including company veterans Trevor Ricardo Spencer Jr, Lyndsey Sanchez, and Shakeena Randolph. New to the cast, the choreojoey project welcomes Maria Carmen Falivene, Sara Alessia Giannini, Judea Lowe, Litsie Monier, Mason Neally, Alazia Peters, Jasmine Presti, and B’ili Scott to join in on the celebration. A digital ensemble comprising of Brittany Lane, Corri Miller, Sheryl Miller, and Jenae Selden share multimedia performances of season’s past, including the ballet From Thy Bounty, originally presented for National Choreographer’s Month (NACHMO). Dances with Ancestors promises to be a mesmerizing multimedia experience. Accompanied by a talented group of dancers, the production will transport audiences on a transformative journey through time and memory.
Don't miss this landmark production by the ChoreoJoey Project, as we celebrate a decade of creativity, community, and cultural pride. Dance With Ancestors opens July 18th, 2024 and will perform 6 shows through to July 21st, 2024. This program, in part, was developed through the UMEZ Mertz Gilmore Seed Fund for Dance program by the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and Mertz Gilmore Foundation. For tickets and information, visit the ChoreoJoey Project’s website or contact The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater box office.
