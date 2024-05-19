St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism of vehicle in Enosburg Falls
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003290
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/18-05/19/2024 (overnight hours)
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Vandalism of parked motor vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown / under investigation
VICTIM: Neveah Ovitt
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the vandalism of a 2022 Toyota Camry belonging to Neveah Ovitt of Enosburg. The incident occurred during the overnight hours (05/18-05/19/24) and involved the slashing of all four tires while the vehicle was parked at the Opera House Parking Lot on Depot St. Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP St. Albans.