St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism of vehicle in Enosburg Falls

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling               

STATION:     St. Albans               

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   05/18-05/19/2024 (overnight hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)

VIOLATION: Vandalism of parked motor vehicle

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown / under investigation                                            

 

 

VICTIM: Neveah Ovitt

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the vandalism of a 2022 Toyota Camry belonging to Neveah Ovitt of Enosburg. The incident occurred during the overnight hours (05/18-05/19/24) and involved the slashing of all four tires while the vehicle was parked at the Opera House Parking Lot on Depot St. Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

 

