Tokns Commerce Launches FanWall; Consolidated Content and Commerce Solution for Sports Enterprises
Named Official “Link-In-Bio” solution for David Ortiz’s Children’s Fund: Powering fan engagement and fundraising for annual “David Ortiz Soirée of Hearts” eventBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokns Commerce, a sports-focused blockchain startup backed by Boston Seed Capital and private investors announces its expansion in the “sports tech” sector with an innovative new product called FanWall. FanWall enters the “link- in- bio” space with a tool purpose-built to help athletes, teams, and leagues consolidate content and provide seamless fan experiences across social platforms.
Boston-based FanWall is partnering with sports icon Big Papi’s David Ortiz’s Children’s Fund, as the official “link-in-bio” provider for their upcoming “David Ortiz Soirée of Hearts” celebrity golf tournament and casino night event at Brae Burn Country Club (Newton, MA). The FanWall experience provides fans, participants and potential donors with a centralized portal including all links, event information and real-time photos from the event. In addition, participants in the celebrity golf event can claim their “extra shot” Tokn, a digital collectible that enters players into a drawing for an additional chance at winning the “Hole-in-One” prize: A trip to the 2025 Masters.
Laura Probst, Executive Director of David Ortiz Children’s Fund, says of the partnership; “Complex athlete, sport and sports-centric nonprofit organizations face an ongoing challenge of simplifying and unifying the fan experience across all our social channels. FanWall makes it easy for our social media managers to switch links, edit content and highlight promotions that drive bottom line results.”
Social media influencers and celebrities are early adopters of “link-in-bio” solutions to build their fan base, sell products, and migrate social media followers to an “owned and operated” experience. Solutions such as Linktree, however, have yet to provide a solution created for enterprise customers.
“With FanWall, we’ve moved quickly to fill a gap that addresses the specific needs of sports leagues, teams and players. Built on the blockchain, our robust solution consolidates content and commerce into a fan-friendly experience. We’re thrilled to support the incredible work of David Ortiz’s Children Fund,” says Jamie Tedford, Founder and CEO of Tokns Commerce.
ABOUT TOKNS COMMERCE AND FANWALL
Tokns Commerce is an early innovator in blockchain powered experiences and commerce. Sports and entertainment brands such as Team Great Britain, Ben Sherman, and Martha Stewart have partnered with Tokns Commerce to monetize their unique IP and engage fans. FanWall is the latest innovation from Tokns Commerce aimed at serving the fans of iconic sports brands and enterprises. A “link-in-bio” solution that consolidates content and commerce in a fan-friendly experience. https://fanwall.xyz
ABOUT THE DAVID ORTIZ CHILDREN’S FUND:
The David Ortiz Children’s Fund provides critical pediatric healthcare to children in New England and the Dominican Republic. The David Ortiz Children's Fund has provided over 1,500 children with lifesaving heart surgery in the Dominican Republic and has helped 16,000 more throughout New England region. In 2011, David Ortiz was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award by Major League Baseball for his work with the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. For more information, please visit: www.davidortizchildrensfund.org.
Jamie Tedford
Tokns Commerce
Jamie@tokns.com