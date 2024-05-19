Jennifer McShane Bary Honored with the 2004 Business Lady of the Year Award

2004 Business Lady of the Year Jennifer's Family at the event to support including Nicholas Towndrow, Isabel Saavedra McShane and Ali Mirza Jennifer McShane Bary arriving at the 2004 Business Lady of the Year Ceremony

Jennifer McShane Bary, the founder and CEO of JMB Project Management, has been honored with the 2004 Business Lady of the Year award.

I am honored to receive the Business Lady of the Year award. This recognition fuels my passion for innovation and empowering women in business to achieve their highest potential” — Jennifer McShane Bary