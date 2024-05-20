Audible.com Audiobook Service to Welcome BookCAMP 2024’s Independent Authors and Publishers Attendees on June 23, 2024

BookCAMP 2024, June 23rd to 25th BookCAMP magazine, Volume 2, Issue 1 BookCAMP's Publisher Ted Olczak Audible.com Audiobook Service ACX Keynote Speaker Michele Cobb

GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audible.com audiobook service ACX is sponsoring the welcoming ceremony to all newcomers at “Get the Most Out of the Show”' of the BookCAMP 2024 event, a three day trade show taking place on June 23-25th, 2024. BookCAMP 2024 is where independent authors, publishers, industry experts will gather to learn, trade success stories and network.“I am pleased to announce that ACX, an Audible.com audiobook service, is joining us in welcoming our independent authors and publishers at the start of our event. These three days of BookCAMP 2024 will help indie authors & publishers improve their bookselling strategies, and expose them to additional streams of revenue including professionally made audiobooks” said BookCAMP magazine’s publisher Ted Olczak David Nudo, former publisher of Publishers Weekly, Former Managing Director of Books of The New York Times, and a show participant stressed the importance of Audible’s presence. “Olczak has proven once again that understanding your audience and figuring out how to best serve them is a win-win for all involved.” Audible's commitment to BookCAMP 2024 is proof of this Nudo went on to say.Many of the attendees will include already successful award-winning authors who will be recognized at the awards ceremony. The Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport will be one of the most far reaching awards ceremonies with international participation. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.Publisher Ted Olczak said “With authors and publishers in focus, BookCAMP 2024 will provide practical, actionable information and connect them with other publishing professionals that can make a bottom line difference in their book publishing programs and book sales.”REGISTER:Visit our site to register for the BookCAMP 2024 event, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp ABOUTThe BookCAMP 2024 event grew out of a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, Library of Congress ISSN: 2994-4406, which addresses authors and publishers' business challenges of book publishing.CONTACTTed Olczak/Ted@GabbyBookAwards.com/718.938.4590/ https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookcampmagazine

