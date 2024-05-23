(Video) Conference at French Parliament Calls for Support of Iranian People’s Right to Overthrow Clerical Dictatorship

A conference held on May 14, called for global peace and security as Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI), alongside French dignitaries, discussed a statement signed by 150 members of the French National Assembly to support the Iranian Resistance. Mrs.Rajavi emphasized, “You and 150 members of the French National Assembly have called for the right of the people of Iran and Resistance Units to struggle against religious fascism. Resistance against tyranny is an inalienable right of all peoples." French MPs and dignitaries convened to discuss the Iranian people’s resistance and support for Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, urging action against the (IRGC) and prosecution of human rights violators who continue to hold high positions in the regime ruling Iran. French MP Gérard Leseul said, “The NCRI, which is indeed a credible alternative force, is currently the only organized entity capable of facilitating a transition and beyond. Of course, timing is crucial. Therefore, it’s imperative to maintain this support.” Philippe Gosselin, Vice President of the Law Committee, has garnered over 150 signatures from members of the French Parliament across party lines. He said, "The transpartisan nature of their commitment, is rooted in shared values of equality, liberty, and fraternity."

PARIS, FRANCE, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that the conference held at the French National Assembly on May 14, echoed calls for global peace and security as Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , alongside French dignitaries, discussed a recent statement signed by 150 members of the French National Assembly that supports the Iranian Resistance in its four-decades-long endeavor to bring regime change in Iran.French MPs and dignitaries convened to discuss the Iranian people’s resistance and express support for Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, urging action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and prosecution of human rights violators who continue to hold high positions in the clerical regime ruling Iran.In her address at the French National Assembly, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi emphasized the urgent need for global action to overthrow the clerical regime in Iran. Highlighting the regime’s suppression tactics and its export of war to the Middle East, she praised the French Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran (CPID) for their support and urged Western governments to recognize the Iranian people’s right to resist tyranny. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that peace and stability in the region depend on dismantling the regime in Tehran.Highlighting the regime’s crackdown on dissent and its targeting of the Resistance, the NCRI President-elect called for international condemnation and action against the IRGC. She said, “For years, the Iranian Resistance has been warning against the danger of the clerical regime’s export of war to the Middle East region.I have repeatedly emphasized that the menace (posed by the regime’s export of war) is more dangerous than the threat of acquiring a nuclear bomb. However, the P5+1 countries chose to offer concessions and funds to the regime in exchange for a nuclear deal, effectively giving it a free hand for warmongering in the region.”“Many in the West have mistakenly interpreted the regime’s interventions in the region as a display of its power,” Mrs. Rajavi added. “However, the truth is that such interventions signify weakness, as they attempt to compensate for the regime’s vulnerability within Iran.The country harbors a volatile social atmosphere, coupled with a robust resistance movement, wherein young people are increasingly joining the Resistance Units. These units operate in all cities, challenging the regime’s suppressive measures.The NCRI President-elect emphasized, “In your recent declaration, you and 150 members of the French National Assembly have called for the recognition of the right of the people of Iran and Resistance Units to struggle against religious fascism. Resistance against tyranny is an inalienable right of all peoples. Thousands of members of parliament worldwide have defended this right of the people of Iran.”“It is time for Western governments to muster the courage to acknowledge this right. With this initiative, you will be at the forefront of promoting peace and security in a world rid of the mullahs’ dictatorship,” she concluded.Hervé Saulignac, French MP from the Socialist Party and Vice President of CPID underscored the deep-seated anger expressed by Iranian citizens through protests, emphasizing the regime’s violent suppression tactics and the subsequent confirmation of widespread human rights violations by the UN Human Rights Council.Saulignac highlighted the regime’s increasing vulnerability and its propensity to export violence beyond its borders, citing instances such as the foiled attack against the Iranian Resistance rally in Villepinte 2018 and the failed assassination attempt against former European Parliament Vice President Alejo Vidal Quadras in Madrid.Drawing attention to the regime’s manipulative tactics, Saulignac denounced Tehran’s judicial maneuvers against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) , labeling them as strategic efforts to undermine the growing support for the Iranian resistance, both domestically and internationally.He said, “The regime is endeavoring to undermine the support that the younger generation provides to the PMOI by disseminating false information domestically and conducting demonization campaigns against the Iranian Resistance.Their objective is to construct a legal argument to present to European nations, urging them to impose restrictions on PMOI activities in Western countries, with a specific emphasis on Albania and France. Additionally, they intend to leverage Interpol to issue arrest warrants against the 104 individuals linked to the PMOI. Finally, they are setting the stage for potential terrorist attacks, which should not be disregarded, targeting PMOI or NCRI members.”Philippe Gosselin, Vice President of the Law Committee of the French National Assembly and member of The Republican Party, highlighted the increasing tension caused by the Iranian regime’s belligerent actions in the Middle East and ongoing internal repression, particularly targeting women. He said, “We must never forget that the beginnings of this new Iranian revolution were led by women, one in particular whose heroism and resistance have marked not only Iranians but the entire world. This is what we represent today.”“Beyond Iran’s internal issues, it is evident that the regime is a constant source of tension and belligerence,” the MP added. “We saw this with the attack on Israel on October 7, and even more visibly in recent weeks.In October, the attack was more covert, with Iran acting indirectly. However, in recent weeks, they have been more overt, following a series of previous attacks, including terrorism, such as the one in Villepinte a few years ago, involving an Iranian diplomat.”Mr. Gosselin provided an update on the progress of a declaration initiated during their previous meeting, which has garnered over 150 signatures from members of the French Parliament across party lines. He emphasized the transpartisan nature of their commitment, rooted in shared values of equality, liberty, and fraternity.Expressing her long-standing friendship with Maryam Rajavi and recounting her journey of involvement with the Iranian Resistance, former Colombian Senator Ingrid Betancourt began by recounting how her association with the PMOI initially sparked controversy, and that she was attacked by numerous sources with a “barrage of misinformation.” However, her subsequent investigation led her to appreciate the significance of the resistance movement, particularly the role of women within it.Mrs. Betancourt emphasized the misogynistic nature of labeling the resistance as a cult and highlighted the pivotal role of women in challenging the oppressive Iranian regime. She stressed the importance of recognizing the historical struggle of Iranian women for freedom and praised the diversity within the resistance, which she believed contributed to its endurance over four decades.Reflecting on her experiences alongside Maryam Rajavi, the former Colombian presidential candidate lauded the resilience and foresight of the resistance leadership, particularly in navigating challenges such as the relocation from Ashraf to Camp Liberty.She urged support for the NCRI as a credible alternative for Iran’s future, stating, “Recognizing the opportunity we have with this organization, which offers a credible option for Iran’s future when the Ayatollahs fall, is crucial. Supporting this organization is our duty, as free individuals, to help Iran escape its current nightmare. If we don’t understand this, we miss our historical responsibility. This applies not only in France but globally.”Jean-Pierre Brard, a former French MP, emphasized the universal nature of the struggle for freedom and justice, transcending national boundaries and affiliations.Addressing the skepticism and reluctance of some to support the Iranian resistance, Brard highlighted the importance of standing with the Iranian people against tyranny, regardless of political differences or diplomatic concerns.He criticized the arrogance of those who presume to dictate choices on behalf of the Iranian people and underscored the need for genuine solidarity and support.Dismissing those who advocate for a fake impression of reform inside Iran, the former MP said, “The PMOI presents an alternative. And alternation is not the same thing… We don’t want alternation.We don’t want the Iranian people to be deprived of this struggle and for victory to be snatched away at the last moment. And when I hear the slogan ‘Neither Shah nor Mullah,’ that’s what it’s about. We are not going to replace torturers with the heirs of previous torturers.”Drawing attention to the broader implications of the struggle in Iran, Mr. Brard emphasized its significance in promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond. He said, “By fighting the Ayatollahs, we fight the warmongers in the whole region.Therefore, supporting the Iranian people is also working for peace, and peace is the condition for development. Peace is the condition for recognizing the right to education and health. So, it’s a struggle that far exceeds its immediate objectives, as just and interesting as they are when carried by the PMOI, but we see that this struggle is unifying. It carries ideals of humanity that justify us believing together in a better humanity where everyone will have their place even if they don’t think like us.”Jean-François Legaret, President of the Middle East Studies Foundation (FEMO) and former mayor of Paris District 1 highlighted the importance of conveying the message to their colleagues across political groups.He then shared his first conviction: the imminent downfall of the Iranian regime. Citing the regime’s increasing brutality and panic-driven actions, he emphasized the systematic targeting of PMOI members and Ashraf refugees as indicators of the regime’s desperation.Mr. Legaret said, “The regime’s actions reveal its desperate situation, teetering on the edge of collapse. Its primary targets are all PMOI members, regardless of their location worldwide, and particularly the Ashraf refugees, who serve as a symbol.The remarkable city we have visited I’ve been there three times has witnessed remarkable growth. It represents an extraordinary human endeavor, characterized by a concentration of expertise, intelligence, courage, and remarkable resilience.”The FEMO president proclaimed that the regime’s downfall would be the victory of women. He praised the resilience of Iranian women in the face of the regime’s oppression, condemning the barbaric acts committed by the IRGC against them. Mr. Legaret urged parliamentarians to champion the slogan “Women, Resistance, Freedom,” emphasizing the crucial role of women in the struggle for liberty in Iran.In his remarks, MP André Chassaigne, President of the Communist Group, expressed his deep connection to the cause of the Iranian Resistance. Emphasizing the enduring suffering of the Iranian people, Mr. Chassaigne recounted his initial impressions of joining the CPID, citing the poignant stories of martyrs and the resilience of activists he encountered. He highlighted the importance of political engagement and endorsed the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan as a crucial framework for activism.Stressing the need to raise awareness about the political alternative offered by the Iranian Resistance, the Vice President of CPID urged attendees to remain focused on the goal of achieving a democratic Iran. He said, “Today, what we truly need, what holds significance for us, and what we can offer to the Iranian Resistance is to show, articulate, and raise awareness about the existence of a political alternative within this movement.This movement is recognized globally and can convincingly promote a political alternative. It’s crucial to emphasize that all ongoing discussions regarding potential changes are mere distractions from what should be the Iranian people’s decision: to pave the way for a democratic Iran that we can one day celebrate.”French MP Gérard Leseul, representing the Socialist Party, acknowledged the historical significance of supporting the NCRI as a credible alternative force capable of guiding the transition towards democracy in Iran.He said, “The NCRI, which is indeed a credible alternative force, is currently the only organized entity capable of facilitating a transition and beyond. Of course, timing is crucial. Therefore, it’s imperative to maintain this support.”He emphasized the value of a pluralistic, democratic approach that respects individual freedoms, particularly those of women and men. MP Leseul concluded by assuring continued solidarity in the pursuit of democracy in Iran and the ongoing struggle against the oppressive regime of the Mullahs.Gilbert Mitterrand, President of France Liberté (Daniel Mitterrand Foundation), highlighted the importance of the CPID declaration. Urging further parliamentary support, Mitterrand shared a personal testimony to shed light on the history of individuals currently residing in Ashraf 3, near Tirana, Albania.He described them as survivors of the 1988 massacre and other atrocities in Iran who sought refuge in Ashraf 1 and 2 (also known as Liberty) in Iraq, enduring perilous conditions and attacks despite supposed protection by the Iraqi army.Highlighting the courage and continued determination of the Ashraf 3 residents, Mr. Mitterand called upon fellow parliamentarians to stand in solidarity with them and to ensure their protection from potential threats orchestrated by the Iranian regime.

