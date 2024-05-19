Ultimate Endgamers League Announces Wellness Partnership with Virginia University of Integrative Medicine

Ultimate Endgamers League partners with Virginia University of Integrative Medicine to provide wellness therapies to pro gamers, enhancing health & performance.

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, USA, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), bringing advanced wellness therapies to UEL’s professional gamers. This collaboration aims to enhance the health and performance of eSports athletes by providing specialized treatments such as Acupuncture and Massage Therapy, addressing common gaming-related injuries and promoting overall well-being.

Starting in the upcoming UEL season (August to December 2024), VUIM will offer a comprehensive range of therapies to UEL players, focusing on treating and preventing injuries like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Eye Strain, and Tendonitis. These services will be provided at VUIM’s flagship Tysons, Virginia clinic, and will be a free benefit for all UEL pro gamers, underscoring UEL’s commitment to the health and success of its athletes.

"We are excited to partner with VUIM to provide our players with top-tier integrative health solutions," said Titus Walker, CEO of UEL. "The wellness therapies offered by VUIM are crucial in ensuring our players can perform at their best while maintaining their health. This partnership is a significant step towards elevating the standard of care for eSports athletes."

John Yoo, CEO of VUIM, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "Partnering with UEL allows us to bring our expertise in integrative medicine to the eSports community. Our tailored treatment plans are designed to address the unique challenges faced by professional gamers, helping them achieve optimal performance and health."

The treatment plans developed by VUIM will incorporate best practices from leading healthcare facilities, ensuring that UEL players receive the highest standard of care. By blending Acupuncture, Massage Therapy, and other integrative therapies, VUIM aims to create a holistic approach to eSports health and wellness.

This partnership not only highlights UEL's dedication to its players' well-being but also sets a new standard for health care in the eSports industry. As the new season approaches, both organizations are working diligently to integrate these wellness practices into the daily routines of UEL players, setting the stage for a healthier and more successful gaming experience.

For more information on the Ultimate Endgamers League, visit www.ultimateendgamersleague.com. To learn more about Virginia University of Integrative Medicine, visit www.vuim.edu.

About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL)

Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is the premier Independent eSports league that brings together top gamers from around the world to compete at the highest level. UEL is committed to fostering a supportive and healthy environment for its players, ensuring their success both in and out of the gaming arena.

About Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM)

Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM) is dedicated to providing the highest quality education in Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine. VUIM Clinic offers comprehensive clinical care that blends traditional and modern therapies to promote each patient's Whole Health and well being.