Rising Star Brittany Brathwaite of Barbados Honored at CHRIS Conference
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) congratulates Brittany Brathwaite, Chief People and Development Strategist of Ocean Hotels Group Barbados and Chickmont Foods Ltd, on being recognized as the Caribbean Rising Star at the recent Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS). Brathwaite’s exceptional achievements and dedication to the industry exemplify the talent and potential within the CHTA community.
Brittany Brathwaite (center) is congratulated by Jonathon S. Zink, COO of The BHN Group, and Andrea Belfanti, CEO of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants.
Brathwaite joined the Ocean Hotels team in 2019 and has remained committed to her foundational principles of adding value, driving innovation, and enhancing efficiency while developing members of her human resources team. Her path into tourism, strategy and people management, includes a labor advisory role with Barbados’ Employers’ Confederation and subsequently, a regional role with the Caribbean Employers’ Confederation. She is a member of the CHTA’s People Development Committee.
Nicola Madden-Greig, President of CHTA, expressed her admiration for Brathwaite’s accomplishments, stating: “Brittany Brathwaite’s recognition as a Rising Star highlights the incredible talent and passion present within the Caribbean tourism industry. Her commitment to excellence serves as an inspiration to young professionals aspiring to make their mark in the field.”
Patricia Affonso-Dass, CHTA Past President and CEO and Group General Manager of Ocean Hotels Group Barbados, commended Brathwaite’s dedication. “Brittany’s achievement is a testament to her hard work, determination and leadership. As her colleague and mentor, I am immensely proud of her contributions to our organization and the wider tourism community,” said Affonso-Dass.
The Rising Star Award Caribbean is a key feature of CHRIS, as it shines a spotlight on the future of the tourism industry. This is the 14th year CHRIS and the International Society of Hospitality Consultants have collaborated to recognize young, talented leadership in the Caribbean region.
Sanovnik Destang, CHTA President-elect and Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia, who himself was a former recipient of the Rising Star award, emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent in the industry. He stated, “Brittany Brathwaite’s success underscores the immense potential of young professionals in shaping the future of Caribbean tourism. It is crucial that we continue to support and empower the next generation of leaders to drive innovation and growth.”
Respected executives from across the Caribbean reviewed a shortlist of outstanding candidates before voting on the winner.
CHRIS, produced by Northstar Travel Group in association with The BHN Group, is one of the Caribbean’s leading hotel and tourism investment conferences.
For more information on CHTA, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com. To inquire about membership, email membership@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
