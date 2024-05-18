Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 / Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Tyler Davidson                  

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/18/24 at 1149 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic x2, Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Andre Town                                           

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Bradford for a reported domestic disturbance. Further investigation revealed Andre Town assaulted a household member, causing pain. Town was taken into custody and later held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/20/24 at 1200 hours         

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED - LOCATION:   NERC

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 / Unlawful Restraint

