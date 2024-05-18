St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault x2 / Unlawful Restraint
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/18/24 at 1149 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic x2, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Andre Town
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Bradford for a reported domestic disturbance. Further investigation revealed Andre Town assaulted a household member, causing pain. Town was taken into custody and later held without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/24 at 1200 hours
COURT: ORANGE
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.