DPM Dr Hanley and AG Wilkin to attend inauguration of Taiwan’s President-Elect Lai Ching-Te

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Attorney General (AG), the Honourable Garth Wilkin, will attend the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on May 20, 2024. President-elect Lai, also known as William Lai, was elected on January 13, 2024, marking a significant moment in Taiwan’s democratic history.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Lai on behalf of the Government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Due to conflicting work schedules, Prime Minister Drew is unable to attend the inauguration in person.

The attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley and Attorney General Wilkin underscores the longstanding and robust diplomatic relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), which was officially established on September 19, 1983. While in Taiwan, the Federal ministers are expected to participate in a number of bilateral engagements. They will also meet with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Donya Francis, as well as nationals studying and residing in the ROC.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley and Attorney General Wilkin are scheduled to return to the Federation on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis looks forward to continuing and strengthening its bilateral relations with Taiwan under the leadership of President-elect Lai Ching-te.