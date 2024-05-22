Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Auto Assembly Line Worker with Mesothelioma in Michigan To Call the Legal Team At the Detroit Based Zamler Shiffman & Karfis-Michigan's Most Trusted Mesothelioma Lawyers

"Auto assembly line workers with mesothelioma are the types of people in Michigan the Detroit Metro based lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis help-as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a current or former auto line worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan to please call the remarkable law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis has been assisting auto-truck plant assembly workers who have mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for over 45 years-and they produce significant compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "We will never forget-about a decade ago we received a call from an auto assembly brake line worker who had been diagnosed with mesothelioma. He told us how after work-he and his coworkers would use air hoses to blow asbestos off their work clothing.

"He and his coworkers would be covered with asbestos every day at work-and he did not want to bring it home to his family in Michigan. These are the types of people in Michigan the Detroit Metro based Zamler Shiffman & Karfis help-as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."