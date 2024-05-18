Reconstructive Surgical Arts Announces Comprehensive Suite of Gender Affirming Surgeries
Reconstructive Surgical Arts is proud to unveil an array of gender affirming surgical options designed to meet the needs of the diverse Columbus communityCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in their authentic self-expression, Reconstructive Surgical Arts now offers a comprehensive selection of procedures that affirm gender identity.
Under the expert leadership of Dr. McClung and in close collaboration with Dr. Haruko Okada, Dr. Anita Somani, and Dr. Shivkamini Somasundaram, Reconstructive Surgical Arts is set to provide life-changing surgeries, including vaginoplasty, metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and gender nullification, among others. Each procedure underscores the practice's dedication to innovative, patient-centered care.
"We are proud to offer life-changing gender affirming surgeries that empower our patients to live authentically," states Dr. Chris McClug. "At Reconstructive Surgical Arts, we believe everyone has the right to define their own gender, and we are here to support them through each step of their unique journey."
The array of services also includes orchiectomy, scrotectomy, vulvaplasty, and penile sparing vaginoplasty, each supported by detailed resources like video descriptions and an image gallery showcasing the clinic's work. This approach is part of Reconstructive Surgical Arts' mission to foster an informed and supportive environment for gender affirming care.
"Our commitment to inclusivity and patient-centered care drives our continuous improvement and expansion of our gender affirming services," said Dr. McClug. "Every individual's journey is unique, and we are honored to be part of their path to self-discovery and fulfillment."
Reconstructive Surgical Arts' gender affirming surgeries are a testament to the clinic's leading-edge practices and compassionate care model, ensuring that each patient's experience is tailored to their personal narratives and goals.
For more information on the comprehensive gender affirming surgeries offered by Reconstructive Surgical Arts or to arrange a confidential consultation, please contact their team.
About Reconstructive Surgical Arts:
Reconstructive Surgical Arts is at the forefront of reconstructive and gender affirming surgery, offering state-of-the-art procedures that reflect the latest advancements in medical science. Led by renowned surgeons, the practice is dedicated to providing exceptional care that promotes the well-being and authentic self-expression of all patients.
Rebecca Sloan
Reconstructive Surgical Arts
+1 614-618-9018
admin@rsadocs.com