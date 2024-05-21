Mental and Health Awareness Shares Upcoming Events and Networking Opportunities
Here is Where You Can Be
Do not miss these opportunities, and remember to check back daily for new Events,”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental and Health Awareness is sharing the new Events page to see where you may find a support group, adventure opportunities, conferences, educational events and opportunities, leadership conferences, parenting classes, speaker series, and student offerings. The list goes on and is updated daily. Some of the upcoming Events include:
— Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, Editor-in-Chief
~ Willows in the Wind Parent Support Groups
Provides parent-to-parent support for families with teens and young adults who are experiencing mental health, substance abuse, or behavioral issues.
~ AIM House Family Support Group
A Zoom meeting to help families navigate a holistic healing process by providing resources and support.
~ The Gow School Speaker Series
Summer Strategies for Success
~ West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders
Advanced Education for Addiction Treatment
~ Seattle, Washington June Events
116 Events for June
~ The Evolution of Title IX and the Changing Landscape Moving Forward
Keith Altman, founder of Keith Altman Law, delves into Title IX's transformative journey and explores its nuanced shifts from K-12 education to college campuses.
~ Gould Farm Conference on Psychosis
Organized collaboratively by Gould Farm, Ellenhorn, and Austen Riggs Center, aims to promote a thought-provoking exploration of psychosis treatment and recovery.
~ Alpine Adventure: Peace in the Wild Alps Retreat
Embark on a Journey of Mindfulness, Adventure, and Healing in the Heart of the Austrian Alps
~ ATTACh Conference
Provides a comprehensive platform for interdisciplinary dialogue, knowledge exchange, and innovative strategies to advance understanding, assessment, and interventions for children affected by developmental trauma and attachment disruptions.
~ Mental Health America Conference
Join peers, providers, government officials, media, and advocates to ignite a collective spark, share invaluable knowledge, and foster the next wave of mental health advocacy.
~ Arizona Human Trafficking Summit
Build knowledge about sex trafficking and how it impacts our criminal justice system (courts, law enforcement, probation, diversion), schools, and youth (child welfare, juvenile probation).
~ INVEST Conference
Brings together owners, operators, and investors of behavioral health practices
~ Behavioral Health Conference
The largest conference focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation.
Mental and Health Awareness is the definitive, unbiased online resource for families and professionals tailored to pre-teens, teens, and young adults.
Our dedication lies in furnishing factual, accessible insights to aid families in navigating the spectrum of available solutions. By empowering them with knowledge and facilitating informed comparisons, we aim to guide families towards optimal outcomes during the challenging journey of placing their adolescent or young adult in a treatment program, complemented by the expertise of professional referral sources.
