Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Boyuk Marjanli village in Jabrayil district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Jabrayil district on May 18.

The head of state attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Boyuk Marjanli in the Jabrayil district.

Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, provided information on the construction project based on the village's master plan.

The village of Boyuk Marjanli, located 22 kilometers from the city of Jabrayil in the Araz Valley, is one of the largest residential areas in the district.

The master plan for the village spans an area of 362 hectares and aims to accommodate 6,230 people by 2040 through the construction of 1,074 private houses and several multi-story residential buildings. The village will feature various facilities, including an administrative building, a community club, a multifunctional building, sports and family health centers, a ceremonial house, a bazaar, two schools, and five kindergartens.

Under the “First State Program on the Great Return”, the initial phase of development up to 2026 will cover 41 hectares. In this phase, 149 individual houses will be constructed, accommodating 542 people. The houses will vary in size, offering two, three, four, and five-room options.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Boyuk Marjanli.