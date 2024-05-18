Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Attends the Symposium on the External Legal Affairs of the Macao SAR Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland

On May 17, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) jointly held "New Achievements, New Opportunities, New Actions: Symposium on the External Legal Affairs of the Macao SAR Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland" in Macao. Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu, Secretary for Administration and Justice of the Macao SAR Government Cheong Weng Chon and Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong SAR Government Paul Lam Ting-kwok attended and addressed the opening ceremony. United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and UN Legal Counsel Miguel de Serpa Soares delivered a video speech. Commissioner of China's Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR Liu Xianfa attended the opening ceremony.

Miao said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao has achieved a series of groundbreaking results. The constitutional order based on the Constitution and the Basic Law has been strengthened, the level and effectiveness of the SAR's law-based governance have been continuously enhanced, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by residents in accordance with the law have been fully safeguarded. Miao pointed out, in order to handle Macao's external legal affairs well, it is necessary to strengthen the foundation and consolidate the constitutional order established by the Constitution and the Basic Law; to pioneer and innovate, and serve the country's foreign-related rule of law and high-level opening up; and to give full play to its strengths, and contribute to the country's diplomacy and global governance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to handle the SAR's external affairs in strict accordance with the Basic Law, actively support Macao's external exchanges, enhance Macao's international visibility and influence, and contribute to the long-term prosperity and stability of the SAR.

About 370 people attended the event, including representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Basic Law Committees and the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Offices of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, the Commissioner's Offices of China's Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, officials from the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, well-known experts from home and abroad, legal professionals from the SARs, and university students.