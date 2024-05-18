Transport and public works team leverages advantages offered by central authorities for Macao’s sustainable Development

MACAU, May 18 - The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário, expressed his thanks to the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, for his instructions and encouragement during visits to Macao’s large-scale infrastructure projects.

The transport and public works team of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will leverage all advantages offered by the central authorities, to establish a solid foundation for Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis.

During his ongoing visit to Macao, Director Xia put forward his aspirations for the development of the MSAR, demonstrating the central authorities’ great care for Macao’s development and its people’s well-being. Mr Xia said that “One country, two systems” is the best constitutional arrangement for maintaining Macao’s long-term stability and prosperity. He said that the success Macao has achieved today relies on “one country” as its foundation and the flexibility of “two systems”. With the solid backing of the motherland, Macao is able to develop into an international city with unique characteristics.

Secretary Rosário said that, thanks to the full support of the central authorities, Macao could expand its horizons for development during the past five years. Through the decision to authorities the MSAR to exercise jurisdiction over the land and waters to the south-east of Gongbei Port of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, the governance of tidal flat areas and environment would be improved; and on the other hand, Macao LRT East Line stations and the future western extension to Qingmao Port can be optimally located.

Based on the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on the delegation of powers to the Macao Special Administrative Region to Exercise Jurisdiction in the Macao Boundary Crossing Area of the Hengqin Port and its Contiguous Areas”, the jurisdiction of the space reserved for the Macao LRT extension to Hengqin Port has been transferred to the MSAR, facilitating progress in the construction, installation of electrical facilities, and LRT system testing. These efforts can help achieve the goal of the LRT extension commencing operations in 2024, thus enabling convenient commuting and travelling by residents and visitors.

This scope for development is a great advantage and important cornerstone offered by the central authorities for Macao’s long-term sustainability.

Mr Rosário said that transport and public works were closely related to people’s livelihoods, by providing a wide variety of infrastructure for Macao’s development. Mr Xia’s aspirations would be the important goals of the transport and public works team’s important goals. All departments would diligently perform their duties as usual, making better use of support of the central authorities, especially the scope for development being granted, to diligently implement all infrastructure projects that would benefit Macao’s long-term development, in a bid to polish Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis.