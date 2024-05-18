Local heavy industry producer hands over two cranes to Chu Lai port

VIETNAM, May 18 -

QUẢNG NGÃI — South Korea firm Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina) has handed over two Rail Mounted Quayside Cranes (RMQCs) to Chu Lai international seaport in Quảng Nam Province.

The ship-to-shore (STS) cranes will help increase loading and unloading capacity of Chu Lai port in providing service for 50,000 DWT cargo ships.

It was the first time the crane was manufactured at the construction site instead of being completed at Doosan Vina’s factory.

Bùi Minh Trúc, General Director of Trường Hải International Logistics Limited Liability Company said: “We are happy that Doosan Vina agreed to execute two STS cranes right at Chu Lai port.

"This helps us save a lot of costs and we also learn many valuable things about professional working style from Doosan Vina. We are really impressed with Doosan Vina’s quality and project progress controls every day and every hour throughout the project implementation process.

“The operation of these two STS cranes is a very important step in the progress of Chu Lai port. It is increased almost three to four times higher than before. I hope that in the future, we will continue to cooperate with Doosan Vina and Thaco Industries to invest more equipment to further increase loading and unloading productivity.”

The cranes have been put into commercial operation with a total lifting capacity of 60 turns per hour, helping Chu Lai port increase productivity and cargo services.

Doosan Vina has produced 132 cranes for international and domestic customers.

Their cranes are currently operating in PSA (Singapore), Samarinda (Indonesia), JNPT and BMCT (India), Saigon New Port, Đà Nẵng’s Tiên Sa Port, Nghi Sơn Oil Refinery Port, Gemalink Port, Nam Đình Vũ Port and Chu Lai Port among others.

Doosan Vina, a high-tech industrial complex in the Dung Quất Economic Zone in the central Quảng Ngãi Province, supplies the mega infrastructure products including boilers for thermal power plants, desalinations, cargo container crane for seaports, fired heaters, modules and structural steel for petrochemical refineries, buildings and infrastructure developments.