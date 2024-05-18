Submit Release
Africa Fashion Week LA Makes a Comeback in Fall 2024

Africa Fashion Week Los Angeles Returns with a Wondorus Fashion Experience After 5-Year Hiatus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa Fashion Week Los Angeles Returns: A Spectacular Fashion Experience After 5-Year Hiatus

Africa Fashion Week Los Angeles (AFWLA) is making a triumphant return, bringing a burst of vibrant creativity back to the city. After a five-year hiatus, AFWLA is set to celebrate the rich and diverse world of African fashion, uniting industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe.

The team at Continent Creative is thrilled to unveil their plans for the next season of Africa Fashion Week LA, promising an unforgettable cultural moment. From October 18th to 20th, this dynamic three-day event will feature electrifying runway shows, vendor exhibitions, mesmerizing African dance performances, thought-provoking panel discussions, an interactive beauty workshop, and an epic after-party.

"After five years, we are beyond excited to bring Africa Fashion Week back to Los Angeles," said Onyinyechi E, founder at Continent Creative. "This event is more than a fashion show; it’s a celebration of the creativity, innovation, and talent within the African fashion scene, which also serves to foster collaborations that drive business success for all involved."

As AFWLA gears up for its highly anticipated comeback, organizers are calling on vendors, and media partners to join us in showcasing the pinnacle of African fashion to a global audience.

For more information about Africa Fashion Week Los Angeles, please visit http://africafashionweekla.com

