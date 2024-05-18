Sen. Cramer Celebrates North Dakota’s Rich Norwegian Heritage on Syttende Mai, Announces Upcoming Visit by Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Krutnes

BISMARCK – Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S., Anniken Krutnes, will visit North Dakota later this month at the invitation of Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) to celebrate the rich history shared by North Dakota and Norway, and the strong partnership that has proven integral to both the U.S. and the Nordic country. The Senator will host Ambassador Krutnes in Fargo on May 31. In addition to Fargo, the Ambassador will also visit other North Dakota communities.

“I look forward to welcoming Ambassador Krutnes to North Dakota to celebrate the Norwegian heritage that has deeply shaped our great state and to showcase the innovation, economic progress and quality of life that defines who we are as North Dakotans,” said Sen. Cramer. “As we mark Syttende Mai, Norway’s Constitution Day, we celebrate our proud past and strong future as long-standing economic and national security partners.”

A full day of events and opportunities for the public to meet Ambassador Krutnes are planned, including lunch at the Sons of Norway and a Fargo premiere of the Norwegian film, “Songs of Earth.” More information and a detailed schedule of events will be available soon.