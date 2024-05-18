Thriller Book Store Releases Action Crime Novels By Best Selling Author Brian Leslie Published -True American Publishing
ThrillerBookStore.com is a new website featuring the works of Best Selling Author Brian Leslie who has released several Action Crime Novels.
I enjoy the escape writing fiction provides me when developing a new story for a novel.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, author and nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogation, interviews, suspect identifications, and investigative methods, has recently launched a new website (www.thrillerbookstore.com) showcasing his gripping action thriller novels. With over fifteen years of experience in law enforcement, including serving as a chief of police, Brian Leslie decided to channel his expertise into writing fictional action-packed novels several years ago and continues today. His latest novel, "Dead Target," has just been released to much anticipation from fans of the genre. Brian Leslie believes that the demand for thriller and heart-pounding books is only growing stronger as readers seek out captivating stories filled with suspense and excitement. " I am still very active as an expert testifying in State, Federal, and Military courts throughout the United States.," says Leslie. He says he enjoys the escape fiction provides him when developing a new story for a novel. His books are distributed by True American Publishing and can also be found in most major online stores, both U.S. and worldwide wide such as Barnes and Nobel or Kobo Books.
More About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience, which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State, and Military Courts throughout the United States. Other books include Cartel, Dead Code, Flight 317, Shank, The Unit, Spy Story, Identity Zero, Hitman Undercover, Train 88, Delta Red Arc.
Website: www.thrillerbookstore.com
E-mail Contact
customerservice@thrillerbookstore.com
Brian Leslie Media
www.brianlesliemedia.com
