Right Lane on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Monday, May 20, 2024

The right lane will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 0 and mile marker 4, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​