THOTIANA Launches Memecoin Presale with BONUS Airdrop Opportunity on Solana Network

THOTIANA Launches Solana-Based Memecoin with Ambitious Roadmap Ahead

Miami, FL, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THOTIANA , the newest meme coin on the Solana network, has announced the launch of its presale. With a vision of transforming everyday struggles into crypto riches, THOTIANA offers investors a unique opportunity.



The first 250 investors will receive a bonus airdrop at the time of launch. Each $SOL invested equals 15,000 $THOT.

The Opening of an Exclusive Presale

The presale phase of THOTIANA has begun, promising a fair and generous opportunity for early investors. Those who join the presale benefit from potentially high returns and stand a chance to receive bonus airdrops.

The team has allocated some of the funds to a strategic marketing campaign to ensure widespread awareness and adoption.

Ambitious Plans for the Future

THOTIANA's roadmap is ambitious and well-defined. The project begins with the launch of the official website and the establishment of social media channels. This initial phase sets the stage for building a strong community and providing essential information to potential investors.

Following this, the presale and marketing phase takes center stage. THOTIANA promises a fair presale, with significant funds dedicated to a well-planned marketing strategy. This approach aims to attract a wide audience and ensure the success of the presale.

The project then moves to allocated liquidity provision. Here, the THOTIANA team will add a substantial liquidity pool to a major decentralized exchange.

For this purpose, the team set 15% of the token supply aside. To ensure security, liquidity pool tokens will be locked and burned, preventing any removal of liquidity. Additionally, the project will revoke the mint and freeze functions, further securing the project.

As THOTIANA progresses, the smart contract will undergo a full audit, ensuring transparency and trust. The project will then launch on a prominent decentralized exchange, providing the best trading environment and early liquidity for investors. This phase marks a significant milestone, offering a secure and accessible platform for trading $THOT.

Finally, the airdrop phase will reward all presale participants. Those who qualify for bonus airdrops will also receive additional tokens. This phase reinforces THOTIANA's commitment to its early supporters and ensures broad token distribution.

About THOTIANA



THOTIANA addresses a major issue in the crypto world: INFLATION. Unlike other cryptos with infinite supply, $THOT has a fixed supply, ensuring upward pressure on its value.

Early investors benefit from a unique opportunity to multiply their investment. Additionally, the team will donate 2% of all funds raised to a charity chosen by the THOTIANA community. The idea of promoting social good alongside financial growth is a strong component of this project’s vision.

If you missed the massive gains on $BOME & $SLERF earlier this year, now is your time for potentially 100x gains!

Embrace the $THOT life & let your SOL take Thotiana to the MOON!

Anyone curious to find out more about THOTIANA can refer to the project's website and the social pages below.

X (Twitter) | Telegram





Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

Jay T. support at Thotianatoken.com