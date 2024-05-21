AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee To Foster Deeper Collaboration with AlmaLinux Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, today announced that its board of directors approved the formation of an AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo), a strategically created body that will guide the technical direction of the AlmaLinux distribution.
“Forming ALESCo is a significant organizational milestone, providing a structure for streamlining the engineering capabilities of everyone who wants to help or be involved in the AlmaLinux project. Having a group like ALESCo to engage our engineering-focused contributors deeply, all in a public forum where transparency is a guiding principle, will exponentially amplify what the project can accomplish,” said Cody Robertson, CTO at Hawk Host Inc. “With our transparency, we're also fostering an environment where engineers and non-engineers alike can be engaged on equal footing, and all be a core part of AlmaLinux as it continues its explosive growth.”
Dubbed “air traffic control” for all engineering matters, ALESCo will ensure AlmaLinux’s robustness, reliability, and sustainability while working collaboratively with and overseeing technical decisions in relevant Special Interest Groups (SIGs). The committee, which was proposed by infrastructure team members Jonathan Wright and Cody Robertson, will hold five key responsibilities as guided by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board of directors:
- Technical oversight for the operating system
- Transparency in engineering decisions
- Ensuring Long-Term Stability Focus
- Release Management
- SIG support
The initial members of ALESCo have been appointed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board, with ALESCo set to internally appoint a chair and its members every six months to ensure diverse leadership and prevent a single point of prolonged control, fostering an inclusive decision-making process. All meetings of ALESCo will be public, with the employers of all members disclosed.
“The creation of this new body within AlmaLinux further reinforces the commitment to transparency while also bringing an opportunity to more formally welcome technical input from an even wider group within the community,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinus OS Foundation. “On behalf of the board, we embrace the focus and collaboration provided through ALESCo and the accompanying increased engagement it spawns. In addition to thanking Jonathan and Cody, I also wish to acknowledge proposal contributions from Brian Farrell of Hawk Host, Alex Iribarrn of CERN, and Daniel Pearson of KnownHost.”
More information on ALESCo is available at almalinux.org/alesco.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
“Forming ALESCo is a significant organizational milestone, providing a structure for streamlining the engineering capabilities of everyone who wants to help or be involved in the AlmaLinux project. Having a group like ALESCo to engage our engineering-focused contributors deeply, all in a public forum where transparency is a guiding principle, will exponentially amplify what the project can accomplish,” said Cody Robertson, CTO at Hawk Host Inc. “With our transparency, we're also fostering an environment where engineers and non-engineers alike can be engaged on equal footing, and all be a core part of AlmaLinux as it continues its explosive growth.”
Dubbed “air traffic control” for all engineering matters, ALESCo will ensure AlmaLinux’s robustness, reliability, and sustainability while working collaboratively with and overseeing technical decisions in relevant Special Interest Groups (SIGs). The committee, which was proposed by infrastructure team members Jonathan Wright and Cody Robertson, will hold five key responsibilities as guided by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board of directors:
- Technical oversight for the operating system
- Transparency in engineering decisions
- Ensuring Long-Term Stability Focus
- Release Management
- SIG support
The initial members of ALESCo have been appointed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board, with ALESCo set to internally appoint a chair and its members every six months to ensure diverse leadership and prevent a single point of prolonged control, fostering an inclusive decision-making process. All meetings of ALESCo will be public, with the employers of all members disclosed.
“The creation of this new body within AlmaLinux further reinforces the commitment to transparency while also bringing an opportunity to more formally welcome technical input from an even wider group within the community,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinus OS Foundation. “On behalf of the board, we embrace the focus and collaboration provided through ALESCo and the accompanying increased engagement it spawns. In addition to thanking Jonathan and Cody, I also wish to acknowledge proposal contributions from Brian Farrell of Hawk Host, Alex Iribarrn of CERN, and Daniel Pearson of KnownHost.”
More information on ALESCo is available at almalinux.org/alesco.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com