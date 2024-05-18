COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Due to Unlabeled Wheat Allergen
- Company Name:
- Reser’s Fine Foods
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Beaverton, OR May 17, 2024
Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling a single item with a specific use by date, produced at a regional facility and distributed to ALDI. The product is the Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad 32 oz, with a Use By Date of Jun/03/24 due to an incorrect label. The incorrect label does not include an allergen callout for wheat.
The salad was distributed to ALDI locations in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MA, MS, NC, NH, NY, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT
Consumers who purchased this product who are concerned about allergen labeling may return the product to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this product or label may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:
CONSUMER INQUIRIES:
888-223-2127
Monday – Friday
8:00AM – 5:00PM Pacific Time
Company Contact Information