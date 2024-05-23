Author Jonathan Anderson's Book "Gannentaha" Explores the 17th Century French Mission among the Iroquois

Book cover Gannentaha The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake.

"Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake" non-fiction historical account.

The Ste. Marie mission proved as a captivating geopolitical choke point of its era.” — Jonathan Anderson

LIVERPOOL, NY, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jonathan Anderson’s new book “Gannentaha” explores the 17th-century French Jesuit mission located among the Iroquois Confederacy.

Short Description

Recent release “Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Anderson presents a fascinating and eye-opening look at the Ste. Marie mission in use from 1656 to 1658 and built at the invitation of the Onondaga nation of the Iroquois Confederation.

Long Description

Jonathan Anderson, a native of Central New York and an alumnus of Onondaga Community College and the State University of New York at Oswego, has completed his new book “Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake”: takes a look at the fascinating story and legacy surrounding the French mission in Iroquois territory attempted by the French.

Formerly, as a member of the Onondaga County (New York) Parks Department Office of Museums and Historic Sites, author Jonathan Anderson served as a member of the reconstruction team for the Seventeenth Century French Jesuit Mission historic site Ste. Marie de Gannentaha, “Ste. Marie Among the Iroquois,” located along Onondaga Lake, Liverpool, New York. Anderson contributed to the site’s living history program and served stints as an interpreter, historic site manager, volunteer chair of operations and interpretation, president of the Friends of Historic Onondaga Lake, and as a board member with the Onondaga Historical Association. The author also served a career with the Onondaga County sheriff’s office and retired as a lieutenant with thirty-five years of service. During that career, he acted as a historian for the sheriff’s office and authored published works related to law enforcement and correctional professional heritage.

“Seventeenth-century North America was truly a new world for both the European and indigenous First Nations native cultures that interfaced upon that spectacular wilderness theater,” shares Anderson. “For both the native people and the European, this stage forged new understandings from all things thought familiar to previous generations. Throughout this historical period were episodes that defined the era, episodes that captured the essence of the human spirit, and episodes that abase a work of fiction.

“One such episode that proved an epoch of the era was the 1656 French Jesuit mission embassy among the Haudenosaunee Iroquois. This was the mission Ste. Marie established in the heart of Iroquoia, at a place known and revered by the Iroquois for its spiritual and political significance— Gannentaha.”

Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Anderson’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time to witness this captivating geopolitical choke point of its era, exploring a story that remains an intriguing historical human drama, a hallmark cultural interface event, an inspirational journey of faith, and an audacious act of perseverance and courage within a larger historical saga. Thought-provoking and poignant, the Ste. Marie de Gannentaha episode is an enduring story to be told and remembered beyond the generation of those who lived it.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.

Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.