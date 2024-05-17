Carroll County Drug Investigation Results in Two Arrests

CARROLL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two McKenzie residents.

Starting in January 2024, TBI drug agents and detectives with the Huntingdon Police Department began the investigation of a drug operation in Carroll County. During the course of the investigation, TBI and Huntingdon PD, along with the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the McKenzie Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Circle in McKenzie. As a result, officers seized packaged methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and two individuals were arrested.

Agents arrested Michael A. Gilbert (DOB 05/02/1983) and Rebbecca G. Garrett (DOB 10/24/1980). Gilbert is charged with one count each of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule IV (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of a Drug Free School Zone. Garrett is charged with one count each of Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Drug Free School Zone. Both were booked into the Carroll County Jail. Gilbert’s bond was set at $155,000; Garrett’s bond is $17,000.