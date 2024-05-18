The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found there was “no basis for reversal” and agreed with a Superior Court judge’s decision rejecting Omari Ali’s petition for re-sentencing under a recent change in state law that affects defendants in some murder cases.
Appeals Court Panel Denies Man's Bid for Re-Sentencing in Barbershop Killing
