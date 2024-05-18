The court agreed to hear Whitehead v. City of Oakland. The First District, Division Three, Court of Appeal’s belatedly published opinion affirmed summary judgment against a plaintiff who, before being injured in a bicycle-v.-Oakland-pothole accident during a training ride for a fundraiser, had signed an agreement releasing from liability the “owners/lessors of the course or facilities used in the Event.”
Court adds release-of-liability case and Bar disciplinary matter to its docket
