Court adds release-of-liability case and Bar disciplinary matter to its docket

The court agreed to hear Whitehead v. City of Oakland. The First District, Division Three, Court of Appeal’s belatedly published opinion affirmed summary judgment against a plaintiff who, before being injured in a bicycle-v.-Oakland-pothole accident during a training ride for a fundraiser, had signed an agreement releasing from liability the “owners/lessors of the course or facilities used in the Event.”

