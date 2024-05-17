Mayor Bowser Announces Return of Late Night Hype, New Partnership With Beat the Streets

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced the return of the very popular Late Night Hype series. This year, the series will offer additional activities and resources through a partnership with Beat the Streets – MPD’s premier summer outreach series. The events will bring music, dancing, food, fun, and social service agencies to communities throughout the District.

“Believe the hype – we saw how popular this series was with kids and families last year, and for good reason: it’s a lot of fun,” said Mayor Bowser. “Late Night Hype has fun for younger kids, fun for older kids, and it is a great way for the community to come together and keep our young people happy and safe. DPR has always succeeded in bringing the fun to Late Night Hype, and this year we, we look forward to the extra fun and support that MPD will bring each Friday.”

Late Night Hype x Beat the Streets will kick off on tonight, on Friday, May 17, at Barry Farm Recreation Center and Aquatic Center (1230 Sumner Road SE) with an event featuring DPR Director Thennie Freeman and MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith. The fun will continue nearly every Friday from June 7 through August 23, from 7-11 pm. For more details, visit latenighthype.splashthat.com.

“At DPR, we could not be more HYPE as we start another season of Late Night Hype events, this year made even better with our collaboration with MPD and Beat the Streets,” said DPR Director Freeman. “Events like these are part of how we offer safe and fun events for young people that provide them a positive environment to be around peers and create memorable moments that will last a lifetime.”

Late Night Hype is DPR’s nighttime carnival-style event featuring an open pool (at centers with pools), music, food, video games, and talent shows. In addition to its normal setup, the summer-long event series will now feature activations from MPD, including the Side by Side Band and community resources – all while bringing youth and families together with MPD through community engagement.

“At MPD, we’re excited for the summer and committed to working with our partners to make sure our youth and families have positive activities and programming,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Beat the Streets provides a safe and fun environment for community members of all ages to come together, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners at DPR to take these events to this next level this year.”

Late Night Hype x Beat the Streets 2024 Schedule:

Date Location Address Friday, May 17 Barry Farm Pool & Recreation Center 1230 Sumner Road, SE Friday, June 7 Ridge Road Pool & Community Center 830 Ridge Road, SE Friday, June 14 Kennedy Recreation Center 1401 7th Street, NW Friday, June 21 Bald Eagle Recreation Center 100 Joliet Street, SW Friday, June 28 Oxon Run Pool 501 Mississippi Avenue, SE Friday, July 12 Emery Heights Recreation Center 5701 Georgia Avenue, NW Friday, July 19 Turkey Thicket Pool & Recreation Center 1100 Michigan Avenue, NE Friday, July 26 Woody Ward Pool & Community Center 5100 Southern Avenue, SE Friday, August 2 Fort Stanton Pool & Recreation Center 1812 Erie Street, SE Friday, August 9 Rosedale Pool & Community Center 1701 Gales Street, NE Friday, August 23 Banneker Pool & Community Center 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

