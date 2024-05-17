More than 325 new below-market homes underway in Port Moody

CANADA, May 17 - Meghan Lahti, mayor of Port Moody —

“This project prioritizes diverse and equitable housing options, which is one of the objectives in our council’s strategic plan. We’re also pleased to be a part of this unique public-private partnership. By working together in new ways, we can ensure that Port Moody has a mix of housing that meets the diverse needs of current and future residents.”

Matthew McClenaghan, president, Edgar Development –

“It takes a village to build affordable housing in today’s environment and this is a great example of the public and private sectors working together with BC Housing to deliver housing. This new affordable rental offering is part of the 23-acre, master-planned Portwood community that will include more than 2000 new homes, child care, parks, and walking and bike paths. Together, this collaborative effort contributes to delivering a significant number of much-needed affordable homes in Port Moody.”

Kevin Albers, CEO, M’akola Housing Society –

“M'akola Housing Society is pleased to be serving the community of Port Moody by providing over 300 affordable homes to Indigenous elders, non-Indigenous seniors, couples and families. We are proud to partner with Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society to bring much-needed affordable housing to Port Moody.”

Lilian Chau, CEO, Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society –

“Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society is honoured to collaborate with M'akola Housing Society on this transformative, affordable-housing initiative in Port Moody. Our partnership reflects a shared vision for creating a lasting positive impact and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth and sustainability of Port Moody.”

Margaret Pfoh, CEO, Aboriginal Housing Management Association —

“This development in Port Moody is evidence that when everyone works together, we can make a difference for those most in need of housing. We celebrate our member, M’akola, for their collaborative approach to housing. Partnerships are powerful for creating equitable urban solutions to housing and M’akola are experts at working with multiple partners to support the delivery of affordable housing that includes Indigenous Peoples.”