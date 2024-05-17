Submit Release
Robb Report: A Sleek L.A. Spec Mansion With ‘Living Art’ Is up for Grabs at $6.5 Million

By WENDY BOWMAN/ROBB REPORT

Created by Wylan/James Development, the all-new Mar Vista home is centered around a soaring open-air atrium sporting a striking olive tree.

Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

Over on the westside of Los Angeles, in the Mar Vista neighborhood, an impressive new addition to the luxury portfolio of Wylan/James Development is certainly eye-catching from the outset with its sleek modern exterior boasting smooth stucco and custom wood-slat siding from Japan. But it’s the luxe interiors that especially stun, complete with seamless indoor/outdoor living areas surrounded by a majestic olive tree holding court within a central atrium and floor-to-ceiling pocketing glass doors opening to a resort-inspired backyard.

Nestled amid a secluded cul-de-sac close to Venice Beach and downtown Culver City, the 2024-built home features 5,000-plus square feet of cream-hued living space on two levels rife with blonde hardwood floors, plus high ceilings dotted with clerestory windows and numerous skylights. Particularly standing out is the open-air atrium—hence the place’s nickname, the “Atrium House”—which is bordered by a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an expansive eat-in island, top-tier appliances and a walk-in pantry, as well as steps leading down to an adjacent fireside living room and dining area that has sliding glass doors spilling out to a shaded terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining with a built-in grilling station.

In addition to a private en-suite bedroom, other lower-level highlights include a mud room that leads to an attached two-car garage fronting the house. There’s also a floating staircase sited on one side of the olive tree-laced atrium that heads upstairs, where three more bedrooms include a posh master retreat decked out with a private balcony warmed by a fireplace and offering views of the San Gabriel Mountains, walk-in closet, and sun-drenched bathroom spotlighted by dual vanities, an inviting soaking tub and a large glass-encased shower.

Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

Elsewhere on the top floor is an office space and a laundry room; and outdoors, the grounds span a little less than a quarter of an acre, and host a grassy backyard flaunting a sparkling pool and spa flanked by a detached one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own living area and wet bar.

“What I love about Wylan James Development is they utilize square footage to create a space that is not only livable but beautiful,” says Paul Salazar, estates director of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, who is listing 11964 Modjeska Place for just under $6.5 million. “The atrium in the center of the home not only provides an abundance of natural light, it is living art.”

Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

