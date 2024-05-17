May 17 - Proposed Initiative #77 Withdraws from Consideration on General Election Ballot
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, May 17, 2024 - Proponents of Proposed Initiative #77 “Economic Impact Statement” have withdrawn their initiative from the 2024 General Election Ballot. The initiative will not appear on the ballot as a result.
Proposed Initiative #77 was deemed sufficient to appear on the General Election Ballot on April 22, 2024. Proponents submitted 199,126 petition signatures. After reviewing a five-percent random sample of the submitted signatures, the Elections Division projected the number of valid signatures to be greater than 110 percent of the total number of signatures required for placement on the ballot.
Pursuant to the Title Board’s rules, the withdrawal of the initiative by proponents is irrevocable.