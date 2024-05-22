The First Snow Angel: A Father's Gift of Love and Faith
"Discover the Heartwarming Adventure of Deborah the Praise Angel by Wade Sherrow"SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The First Snow Angel" is more than just a story; it's a heartfelt expression of a father's love for his wife and daughters. Wade Sherrow, inspired by his profound gratitude for his family and his faith in the Lord, crafted a tale that not only celebrates the bond of family but also reflects God's boundless love for all His children. The protagonist, Deborah the Praise Angel, is named after Wade's beloved wife, Debbie, while the adventurous sisters—Bethany, Emma, and Faith—are named after each of his daughters. Through this enchanting story, Wade hopes to bless children everywhere and guide them towards the loving embrace of their heavenly Father.
Wade Sherrow is not just an author; he is a devoted father of three daughters—Bethany, Emma, and Faith. It was during their childhood that Wade first began weaving original stories for them, a tradition born out of love and shared moments in the family car. In the winter of 2004, Wade's imagination was ignited, and he penned the tale of how the first Snow Angel came to be. Today, his daughters, once young listeners, have grown, but the legacy of storytelling lives on. The central character, Deborah, is a loving homage to Wade's wife, bringing joy not only to her but also to their cherished daughters.
At the core of Wade's storytelling is a desire to communicate a legacy of love—for his daughters and for God. "The First Snow Angel" is more than a narrative; it's a testament to the enduring bond between father and child, as well as a reflection of the love and guidance offered by our heavenly Father.
Through the adventures of Deborah the Praise Angel, readers are invited to embark on a journey of hardship and love—a journey that mirrors our lives on Earth. Wade's primary message resonates deeply: the purpose of our existence is an adventure—a quest to find our way home to our Father, guided by His boundless love.
Wade Sherrow's "The First Snow Angel" promises to captivate readers of all ages with its timeless message of love, faith, and the enduring bonds of family.
