Spokane Veterans Home Honors Vietnam Veterans during a Vietnam War Commemoration

SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Veterans Home proudly hosted a Vietnam War Commemoration bringing together various organizations to pay tribute to the brave men and women who served during the Vietnam War. The event, held on May 15, was a heartfelt recognition of the 73 Vietnam Veterans who currently reside at the Spokane Veterans Home, in addition to several Vietnam Veterans living in the community.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the 50th Anniversary Vietnam Veteran lapel pins to the honored Veterans. These pins symbolize the nation's gratitude for their selfless service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War. The Veterans were deeply moved by this gesture, which served as a reminder of their invaluable contributions to our country.

Joining forces with the Spokane Veterans Home were several esteemed organizations, including Navy Band Northwest, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Office, Combat Vets, and VFW Post 3386. Together, they created a memorable experience for the Veterans, ensuring they felt appreciated and respected for their service.

Adding to the impressiveness of the occasion, the Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, DC, delivered a remarkable performance that left the audience in awe. Their presence further emphasized the significance of the event and the importance of honoring our Vietnam Veterans.

In attendance were officials from the Vietnam War Commemoration, who expressed their gratitude and admiration for the Veterans. Their presence served as a reminder of the nation's commitment to recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by those who served during the Vietnam War.

The Spokane Veterans Home provides exceptional care and support to our nation's Veterans. This event was a testament to their commitment to creating a sense of community and appreciation for the brave men and women who have served our country.

For more information about the Spokane Veterans Home and their ongoing efforts to support Veterans, please visit Veterans Homes | WDVA (wa.gov) or call 1-877- 838- 7787.